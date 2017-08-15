TNPL 2017: SWOT analysis of the final four sides

Here's a lowdown on the four teams to have qualified for the playoffs.

15 Aug 2017

TUTI Patriots are on a 12-game winning streak

ALBERT TUTI PATRIOTS

Strengths

The defending champions have not lost a single game in the tournament. They have gone from strength to strength. Their openers, Washington Sundar and Kaushik Gandhi, are in superb form. That makes the job easy for the middle order and lower order. SP Nathan looks in good touch and so does Anand Subramanian. Their bowling has been exceptional as well with Ganesh Moorthi leading the attack. Aswin Crist and Athisayaraj Davidson lend good support, with Sundar and Aushik Srinivas completing the attack. The team looks solid and will in go as favourites.

Weaknesses

The middle order has not been tested in many games because of the consistency of the openers in most of the games. Though someone or the other steps up if one of the openers fails, there is over-dependence on the openers. There is no fixed middle order yet for the Patriots and that is a cause of concern.

Opportunities

The Patriots will hope to make use of the winning momentum. The fact that they have beaten the Chepauk Super Gillies in all three meetings is an added advantage.

Threats

Patriots are a settled side and they would want to keep the winning side going. The addition of Abhinav Mukund and Dinesh Karthik will obviously bolster the batting, but it might just disturb the batting order, especially at the top with Kaushik Gandhi and Sundar doing well. There is a problem of plenty for Patriots now.