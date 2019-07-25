TNPL 2019, VBVK vs IDKK: Yadav, Sathish sparkle in VB Kanchi Veerans’ stunning comeback

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS News 32 // 25 Jul 2019, 18:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rajagopal Sathish of VB Kanchi Veerans made a quickfire of 31 runs of 14 balls and remained not out against iDream Karaikudi Kalai in Sankar Cement TNPL 2019 in NPR college cricket ground, Dindigul

Natham, Dindigul, July 24: VB Kanchi Veerans bounced back in the 4th Sankar Cement Tamil Nadu Premier League with a massive 110-run victory over iDream Karaikudi Kaalai at the NPR College ground, here on Wednesday evening.

Experienced hands Sanjay Yadav and Rajagopal Sathish were the architects of VBKV’s win. The 24-year-old Yadav, who was signed up by Kolkata Knight Riders in 2017, unleashed a power-packed 95 off 60 balls, laden with seven fours and six sixes, as VBKV powered to 177-4 in 20 overs. In reply, iDKK were skittled for 67 all out in 14.4 overs. It was iDKK’s lowest score of the league with their previous lowest being 110-9 against Chepauk Super Gillies in 2017.

Yadav (1-6) also picked a wicket with his left-arm spin to cap a memorable day.

R Sathish, who had earlier turned in a 31-run cameo, pulled the rug from under the rivals’ feat with a double strike in his first over, that also saw a needless run out of Maan K Bafna (0). Sathish dismissed L Surya Prakash (12) and Yo Mahesh in identical fashion, both batsmen edging the ball to wicketkeeper S Lokeshwar. The 38-year-old medium pacer claimed two more wickets to finish with his best analysis (4-0-17-4) in the league. It bettered his 3-17 for Chepauk Super Gillies against VB Thiravallur Veerans in 2017.

Medium-pacer Gautam Thamarai Kannan (2-17) dealt the first blow when he claimed iDKK captain Anirudha Srikkanth (0) with his first ball, the batsman inside-edging a pull onto his stumps.

Thereafter, the innings failed to take off as iDKK kept losing wickets with only three batsmen reaching double figures.

It was an amazing comeback by VB Kanchi Veerans after losing the first match against Lyca Kovai Kings by eight wickets.

Earlier, the decision to promote Yadav to No.3 by captain Baba Aparajith turned out to be a brilliant move as the all-rounder almost single-handedly took on the iDKK bowlers. The tall left-hander came in to bat in the fifth ball of the innings after a U Mukilesh (0) edge off pacer Sunil Sam was superbly taken by wicketkeeper Anirudh Srikkanth diving to his right.

Yadav took a couple of overs to get his eye in before he began his onslaught. A short-arm pulled six off Sam was followed by a crunching drive to the cover fence. In the next over bowled by pacer Yo Mahesh, he struck a four and a lofted six over extra cover to power the Veerans’ scoring rate.

Advertisement

Two other shots stood out in Yadav’s knock. The first was a massive hit over long-on off left-arm spinner S Mohan Prasath that went miles into the night sky and out of the college campus. The second was a pulled six off a sharp bouncer bowled by fast bowler Velidi Lakshman. Despite the ball climbing on him, Yadav connected it superbly to smack it over the square leg fence.

Yadav had able allies at the other end and together they strung some crucial partnerships. The first was 71 runs off 51 balls for the second wicket with opener K Vishal Vaidhya (27 off 24 balls) and 56 runs off 42 balls for the third wicket with Aparajith (19 off 20 balls).

Yadav was unlucky to be out, five runs short of a deserving century. A slog off left-arm spinner Mohan Prasath landed straight into the hands of long-on fielder R Rajkumar. It was, however, his best knock in TNPL, surpassing the 61 he scored against Tuti Patriots in 2017.

It was also the third 90-plus score in the league following iDKK’s S Anirudha (93 not out) against VB Kanchi Veerans in 2018 and Tuti Patriots’ Abhinav Mukund (91) against Dindigul Dragons in 2016.

The seasoned Rajagopal Satish (31 not out off 14 balls, 5 fours) provided a strong finish to the VBKV innings with a flurry of boundaries.

Both teams head to ICL-Sankar Nagar ground, Tirunelveli for their next round of matches. iDream Karaikudi Kaalai run into Chepauk Super Gillies on Friday (July 26) while VB Kanchi Veerans face defending champions Siechem Madurai Panthers on July 28 (Sunday).

Brief scores:VB Kanchi Veerans 177-4 in 20 overs (Vishal Vaidhya 27, R Sanjay Yadav 95, Baba Aparajith 19, Rajagopal Satish 31 not out; Sunil Sam 2-38, V Aaditya 1-8) beat iDream Karaikudi Kaalai 67 all out in 14.4 overs (Suryap Prakash 12; Gowtham Thamarai Kannan 2-17, Rajagopal Sathish 4-17, Sanjay Yadav 1-6) by 110 runs.

Umpires:K Srinivasan, GR Sadashiv Iyer; Third umpire:JR Madanagopal

Match referee:B Kalyanasundaram.

Toss:iDKK, opt to bowl

Points:VB Kanchi Veerans 2; iDream Karaikudi Kaalai 0

Biggest victory margins (runs) in TNPL

137 runs, Tuti Patriots beat Madura Super Giants in 2017

122 runs, Tuti Patriots beat Chepauk Super Gillies in 2016

110 runs, VB Kanchi Veerans beat iDream Karaikudi Kaalai in 2019