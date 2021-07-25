TNPL 2021: Match 10 – Nellai Royal Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

The Nellai Royal Kings are set to take on the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in the 10th match of TNPL 2021 on July 26 (Monday). The match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The Royal Kings had a horrendous outing in their opening game against the Ruby Trichy Warriors as they were bowled out for a paltry 77 in their run-chase. However, the Baba Aparajith-led team made a comeback, beating the Chepauk Super Gilles by seven wickets on Saturday, July 24 at Chepauk.

Super Gilles’ Narayan Jagadeesan threatened to take the game away from them, but the Royal Kings chased the 166-run target with two balls to spare. Their next opponents, the Tamizhans, are yet to open their account in the ongoing TNPL edition after two matches.

What a Super Start to the weekend in the #ShriramCapitalTNPL2021!



Pradosh Ranjan Paul and B Aparajith struck half centuries and a Sanjay Yadav special in the death overs help Nellai Royal Kings secure a thrilling win! #CSGvNRK pic.twitter.com/nVuz2klwRz — TNPL (@TNPremierLeague) July 24, 2021

After their TNPL game against the Super Gilles got washed out, the Tamizhans went down to the Salem Spartans by 17 runs. Despite P Francis Rokins’ 48-ball 58, they failed to chase down a target of 165 and are currently languishing in seventh position in the points table.

Match details

Match: Lyca Kovai Kings vs Dindigul Dragons, TNPL 2021

Date and July: July 26, 2021 (Monday) 7:30 PM (IST)/ 02:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Weather Report

There will be intermittent clouds throughout the duration of the match, but with minimum chances of rain. Temperatures are expected to hover around the 32 degree Celsius mark with humidity in the 60s.

Pitch Report

The pitch is expected to be a sporting one for batsmen. However, batting is bound to become difficult as the game progresses. The team winning the toss should choose to bat first here.

Predicted XIs

Nellai Royal Kings

For the Royal Kings, R Ranjan Paul and Baba Aparajith scored fifties last time around in the TNPL. Both players will be critical once again for their side. In the bowling department, V Athisayaraj Davidson and Sharun Kumar have a couple of wickets each to their name. Others will need to step up as well in this game.

Predicted XI: Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Baba Aparajith (c), Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Baba Indrajith (wk), Mohan Abhinav, Sanjay Yadav, NS Harish, Arjun Murthy, Sharun Kumar, T Ajith Kumar, V Athisayaraj Davidson

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans

For the Tamizhans, P Francis Rokins should be high on confidence after his half-century, though it came in a losing cause. It’s time for the other batters to lend him a little more support. In the bowling department, no one has taken more than one wicket in the TNPL and the Tamizhans desperately need those numbers to improve.

Salem Spartans round up Super Saturday with their first win of #ShriramCapitalTNPL2021!



Francis Rokins with a fighting 58 for iDTT, while Periyasamy, M Ashwin & Praanesh B bag 2 wickets each for Salem Spartans.#iDTTvSS #NammaOoruNammaGethu pic.twitter.com/ZDDD1IoQmL — TNPL (@TNPremierLeague) July 24, 2021

Predicted XI: S Dinesh, Tushar Raheja, N Mohammed Ashik (wk), R Rajkumar, S Aravind, Maan Bafna, P Francis Rokins, M Mohammed (c), S Mohan Prasath, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, Aswin Crist

Match Prediction

The Royal Kings have performed better than the Tamizhans in batting and bowling thus far in the TNPL. Hence, the Nellai side have the upper hand going into the next game and should come out trumps.

TV and live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar

Check our Tokyo Olympics Coverage here!

Edited by Anantaajith Ra