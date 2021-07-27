TNPL 2021: Match 12 – Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Salem Spartans are set to lock horns with the Chepauk Super Gillies in Match No.12 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2021, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

The Spartans had their first game in this year’s TNPL abandoned. Similarly, the Super Gillies also had a washout in their opening game. However, the two sides have had contrasting results in their second game respectively.

The Spartans are coming off a win over IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans. Meanwhile, the Super Gillies faced defeat at the hands of the Nellai Royal Kings.

The Spartans displayed a good all-round performance against IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in the TNPL. They did well after batting first and then successfully defended their total.

The Super Gillies, on the flip side, had a tough day at the office and will be under pressure coming into this game. Their bowlers struggled to put pressure on the Royal Kings’ batsmen.

Match Details

Match: Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies, TNPL 2021

Date and Time: July 28, 2021 (Wednesday) 3:30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Weather Report

It is expected to be partly cloudy during the course of the game. The temperature will be around 29 to 32 degrees Celsius with humidity in the 60s.

Pitch Report

Traditionally, the wicket at this venue is known to be on the slower side and thus teams prefer to put the runs on the board first. However, teams batting second have won the majority of the games so far in this year’s TNPL. So, the team, winning the toss, would probably look to go with the trend and bat seco.

Predicted Playing XIs

Salem Spartans

The Spartans seem to have a decent batting line-up in the TNPL. Most of their batsmen got starts in their previous game. Skipper Daryl Fernando top-scored with 40 while S Abhishek was next best with 38. In Akshay Srinivasan, Vijay Shankar and Daryl Fernando, have a settled middle order.

Their bowling unit also looks to be in good shape. The likes of Ganesh Moorthi, Ganeshan Periyaswamy and Murugan Ashwin have delivered as well. Hence, they would prefer to go with the winning combination.

Predicted XI: Daryl Ferrario (c), KH Gopinath, Akshay Srinivasan, S Abhishek, Umashankar Sushil (wk), Vijay Shankar, B Praanesh, Ravi Karthikeyan, M Ganesh Moorthi, Murugan Ashwin, G Periyaswamy.

Chepauk Super Gillies

Narayan Jagadeesan put up a one-man show against the Royal Kings. His 95-run knock took them to 165/7. He will need support from the likes of Kaushik Gandhi, Rajagopal Satish and others. Their bowlers were on the expensive side and will have to better their performance if they want a win in this TNPL contest.

Predicted XI: Kaushik Gandhi (c), N Jagadeesan (wk), S Sujay, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Rajagopal Sathish, Harish Kumar, Sonu Yadav, Jaganath Srinivas, Manimaran Siddharth, Dev Rahul, R Alexander.

Match Prediction

The Super Gillies have struggled with both their batting and bowling in the first game. Meanwhile, the Spartans looked in good form in both departments and with momentum on their side, they will start this TNPL contest as favourites.

TV and live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar

Edited by Diptanil Roy