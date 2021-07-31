TNPL 2021: Match 17 – Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

The Siechem Madurai Panthers will take on the Nellai Royal Kings in the 17th match of the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2021. The game will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, Chennai, and will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday, July 31.

Both Siechem Madurai Panthers and Nellai Royal Kings have struggled in their campaign so far, and find themselves as the two bottom-placed sides in the table.

The Panthers come into the clash on the back of a demoralizing 19-run loss to the Lyca Kovai Kings, failing to chase down 172. Captain NS Chaturved top-scored with 39 as they could manage only 153 on the board, losing wickets at regular intervals.

The Nellai Royal Kings were beaten by the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in their last game in a last-over thriller, Batting first, the Royal Kings were bowled out for 148, with Lakshmesha Suryaprakash top-scoring with a sedate 43. In reply, the Tamizhans sealed a win with one ball to spare as Maan Bafna scored a scintillating 72 to dash Royal Kings hopes.

Both teams will look to return to winning ways on Saturday and jump into the top four in the TNPL standings.

Match Details

Match: Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings, TNPL 2021

Date: July 31, 2021 (Saturday)

Time: 7:30 PM (IST)

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai

Weather Report

The weather forecast for the game is expected to be very warm with significant cloud cover. The temperature is expected to hover in the high 20s to low 30 degree Celsius range, so expect dew to come into the picture as the game progresses. There is likely to be some rainfall, but a full match is very much on the cards.

Pitch Report

Scores in the region of 150 have been common during the TNPL and expect it to be the case during this game as well. With humid conditions, chasing will be a viable option for the captain winning the toss, with totals hardly defended during the tournament. The pacers have struggled to get any help from the surface, while the spinners continue to lead the line.

Predicted Playing XI

Siechem Madurai Panthers

Jagatheesan Kousik’s cameo at the end was one of the lone bright spots in their innings last time out, and the onus will be on Arun Karthik and Chaturved to do the bulk of the scoring.

Predicted XI: Arun Karthik (wk), K Rajkumar, B Anirudh Sita Ram, NS Chaturved (c), Jagatheesan Koushik, M Shajahan, R Mithun, Ramalingam Rohit, R Silambarasan, Kiran Akash, Aushik Srinivas.

Nellai Royal Kings

Much will depend on Baba Aparajith and Baba Indrajith’s performance if the Royal Kings have to arrest their slide.

Predicted XI: Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Baba Aparajith (c), Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Baba Indrajith (wk), Mohan Abhinav, Sanjay Yadav, NS Harish, Arjun Murthy, Sharun Kumar, T Ajith Kumar, V Athisayaraj Davidson

Match Prediction

The Nellai Royal Kings will be favorites and should likely clinch a win at Chepauk on Friday. Both teams come into the game on the back of defeats, but the Royal Kings have a far superior squad on paper.

TV and live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar

