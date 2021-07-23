TNPL 2021: Match 6 – Chepauk Super Gillies vs Nellai Royal Kings Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

The Chepauk Super Gillies are set to take on the Nella Royal Kings in the sixth match of TNPL 2021 on July 24 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The Royal Kings got off to the worst possible start in the 2021 edition of the TNPL. On Wednesday, the Ruby Trichy Warriors beat them by 74 runs at the Chepauk. Chasing 152, the Royal Kings were bowled out for a paltry 77 in 13.4 overs.

Baba Indrajith and Sanjay Yadav’s 63-run partnership reignited hopes of a win, but their efforts went in vain. In fact, barring the duo, no other Royal Kings batter scored in double digits. As many as five of their batters failed to open their accounts.

The Super Gillies, meanwhile, fetched one point from their opener, as their first game against IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans got washed out. Their bowlers were on top in that game, especially Rajagopal Satish, who registered stupendous figures of 4-0-10-5.

In 16.2 overs, they had reduced the Tamizhans to 64/7 before rain played spoilsport. Their batting, however, is yet to be tested in the tournament. The in-form Royal Kings bowlers are expected to pose a massive threat to the Super Gillies batters.

Match Details

Match: Chepauk Super Gillies vs Nellai Royal Kings, TNPL 2021.

Date: July 24, 2021 (Saturday).

Time: 3:30 PM (IST)/ 10:00 AM (GMT).

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Weather Report

The playing conditions will be warm and sunny with no chance of rain during match time. The temperature will be around 35 degrees Celsius with the humidity in the mid 50s.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Chepauk has been a sporting one. While batters have been able to score runs, the bowlers have had their fair share of success as well. Since the upcoming TNPL game is going to be played in day time, the track might offer a bit more assistance to the spinners.

Predicted XIs

Chepauk Super Gillies

Satish picked up a fifer in the previous TNPL game and is in good rhythm. He can also contribute heavily with the bat. Narayan Jagadeesan has been a run-scoring machine in the TNPL, so his role will be key. Kaushik Gandhi’s experience will be crucial to the team’s chances as well.

Predicted XI: Kaushik Gandhi (c), N Jagadeesan (wk), S Sujay, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Rajagopal Sathish, Harish Kumar, Sonu Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Dev Rahul, B Arun, R Alexander.

Nellai Royal Kings

The Royal Kings need to address their batting woes at the earliest to make a comeback in the tournament. Baba Aparajith is a seasoned campaigner and needs to lead from the front. Sanjay Yadav has been in form as well; apart from his 28-run knock, he also picked up a wicket at an economy of 4.8.

Predicted XI: Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Sri Neranjan, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Baba Aparajith (c), Baba Indrajith (wk), Arjun Murthy, Sanjay Yadav, Sharun Kumar, V Athisayaraj Davidson, T Ajith Kumar, Mohan Abhinav.

Match Prediction

Chepauk Super Gilles have a stronger batting lineup than the Kings. Their bowlers are also in decent form. So the Gillies should emerge triumphant in this TNPL game on Saturday.

TV and live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar.

