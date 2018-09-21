Top 3 contenders to win the 2019 Cricket World Cup

Raina Singh FOLLOW ANALYST

Can Virat Kohli lead India to glory?

Even though the 2019 World Cup is ten months away, the teams have already started their preparations. The 12th edition of ODI cricket World Cup is expected to be the most competitive one as all teams look evenly matched and thus some close contests are on the cards.

However, some teams are bound to have a better chance of winning the title than others. While some teams have been in good form off late and have been continuously putting up strong performances, other teams' preparations have hit a roadblock because of some unfortunate turn of events.

While defending champions Australia suffered a major blow because of the ban on Steve Smith and David Warner, South Africa are going to find it difficult to cope with Ab de Villiers's absence in the middle order. So will these factors affect their chances in the World Cup next year? These are the top 3 contenders for winning World Cup 2019.

#3 New Zealand

New Zealand seems to have covered all the bases

The spirit with which New Zealand has played its cricket in the last few years has won a lot of hearts in the cricket fraternity. Apart from winning hearts off the field, New Zealand has won a lot of matches on the field too.

Brendon McCullum, the former Kiwi skipper, adopted a bold and fearless approach in the 2015 World Cup and inspired teams like England to do the same. Kane Williamson has carried that legacy forward and has helped New Zealand cricket reach new heights. The Black Caps have put up consistent performances in the last couple of years and they look good to lift their first World Cup title.

The experience of batsmen like captain Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor and Martin Guptill will hold the side in good stead in pressure situations in the World Cup. While the Kiwis have a fabulous pace-attack in Trent Boult and Tim Southee who can destroy any batting line-up in the world, all-rounders like Mitchell Santer, Colin Munro and Colin de Grandhomme will provide flexibility to the side. They also happen to have the best fielding unit.

