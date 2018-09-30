Top 3 run-scorers at ICC Champions Trophy

West Indies stalwart, Chris Gayle enjoyed great success at ICC Champions Trophy

ICC Champions Trophy is one of the most prestigious tournaments in cricket. The whole cricketing fraternity awaits eagerly to see their favorite players in action. The tournament also provides a platform for the players to become overnight sensations with match-winning performances.

India and Australia jointly hold the record for the highest number of titles won with 2. India also holds the record for highest final appearances with 4. Some players have had really good performances in this tournament. In this article, we take a look at top three run-scorers at the ICC Champions Trophy.

#3 Shikhar Dhawan (701)

Dhawan is by far, the most successful batsman at ICC Champions Trophy

Shikhar Dhawan and his unending love affair with ICC Champions Trophy is nothing new. The Indian opener, after being part of just two editions of champions trophy made quite an impact and is by far, the most successful batsman at it.

He has only played in 10 innings and scored an unbelievable 701 runs. He was the player of the series in the 2013 edition and led India to the trophy successfully, scoring 363 runs at a breath-taking average of 90.75 in only 5 innings.

In the 2017 edition, he dominated the opposition teams again and scored 338 runs in 5 innings at an average of 67.60. Unfortunately, the Indian team lost to Pakistan in the finals and could not defend their title.

#2 Mahela Jayawardene (742)

Mahela Jayawardene always came up big when the team needed him

The first (and the only) right-handed batsman on this list, Mahela Jayawardene carried the bulk of the Sri Lankan batting load with Kumar Sangakkara for more than a decade. He always came up big when the team needed him and rarely failed to deliver.

Jayawardene was one of the most reliable batsmen for Sri Lanka and the team's success heavily depended on how he performed with the bat. He amassed 12650 runs in ODIs and is fifth on the list of highest runs scored in one-day cricket.

He enjoyed great success in ICC Champions Trophy and scored 742 runs in 22 innings. Jayawardene was also part of the Sri Lankan that shared the trophy with India in 2002 edition.

#1 Chris Gayle (791)

Chris Gayle is one of the most dangerous batsmen of all-time

No surprises here on this list as it is Chris Gayle who holds the record for highest runs scored in ICC Champions Trophy. Gayle is one of the most dangerous batmen of all-time and goes big from the word go.

He is known for his ability to win games single-handedly and no score is safe to defend when there is Gayle on the opposition team. With his monster-hitting, he helped West Indies win innumerable games.

Gayle has been part of four ICC champions trophy editions and scored 791 runs in 17 innings. He was also the player of the tournament in the 2006 edition when he scored 474 runs in 8 innings at a very high average of 79.00. Gayle was also part of the team that won the trophy in 2004.