Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Top 3 run-scorers at ICC Champions Trophy

Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
Feature
113   //    30 Sep 2018, 11:04 IST

New Zealand v West Indies - 3rd ODI
West Indies stalwart, Chris Gayle enjoyed great success at ICC Champions Trophy

ICC Champions Trophy is one of the most prestigious tournaments in cricket. The whole cricketing fraternity awaits eagerly to see their favorite players in action. The tournament also provides a platform for the players to become overnight sensations with match-winning performances.

India and Australia jointly hold the record for the highest number of titles won with 2. India also holds the record for highest final appearances with 4. Some players have had really good performances in this tournament. In this article, we take a look at top three run-scorers at the ICC Champions Trophy.

#3 Shikhar Dhawan (701)

India v Pakistan - ICC Champions Trophy Final
Dhawan is by far, the most successful batsman at ICC Champions Trophy

Shikhar Dhawan and his unending love affair with ICC Champions Trophy is nothing new. The Indian opener, after being part of just two editions of champions trophy made quite an impact and is by far, the most successful batsman at it.

He has only played in 10 innings and scored an unbelievable 701 runs. He was the player of the series in the 2013 edition and led India to the trophy successfully, scoring 363 runs at a breath-taking average of 90.75 in only 5 innings.

In the 2017 edition, he dominated the opposition teams again and scored 338 runs in 5 innings at an average of 67.60. Unfortunately, the Indian team lost to Pakistan in the finals and could not defend their title.

#2 Mahela Jayawardene (742)

South Africa v Sri Lanka: Quarter Final - 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup
Mahela Jayawardene always came up big when the team needed him

The first (and the only) right-handed batsman on this list, Mahela Jayawardene carried the bulk of the Sri Lankan batting load with Kumar Sangakkara for more than a decade. He always came up big when the team needed him and rarely failed to deliver.

Jayawardene was one of the most reliable batsmen for Sri Lanka and the team's success heavily depended on how he performed with the bat. He amassed 12650 runs in ODIs and is fifth on the list of highest runs scored in one-day cricket.

He enjoyed great success in ICC Champions Trophy and scored 742 runs in 22 innings. Jayawardene was also part of the Sri Lankan that shared the trophy with India in 2002 edition.

#1 Chris Gayle (791)

England v West Indies - 5th Royal London One Day International
Chris Gayle is one of the most dangerous batsmen of all-time

No surprises here on this list as it is Chris Gayle who holds the record for highest runs scored in ICC Champions Trophy. Gayle is one of the most dangerous batmen of all-time and goes big from the word go.

He is known for his ability to win games single-handedly and no score is safe to defend when there is Gayle on the opposition team. With his monster-hitting, he helped West Indies win innumerable games.

Gayle has been part of four ICC champions trophy editions and scored 791 runs in 17 innings. He was also the player of the tournament in the 2006 edition when he scored 474 runs in 8 innings at a very high average of 79.00. Gayle was also part of the team that won the trophy in 2004.

Topics you might be interested in:
ICC Champions Trophy West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team Shikhar Dhawan Chris Gayle ODI Cricket
Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
San Antonio Spurs, Oklahoma City Thunder, Roger Federer
Teams with most number of centuries in the Champions Trophy
RELATED STORY
ICC Champions Trophy: 5 memorable encounters in the...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 knocks by Shikhar Dhawan in ICC tournaments
RELATED STORY
ICC Champions Trophy: 10 greatest encounters in the...
RELATED STORY
5 great cricketers who could not win the World Cup, but...
RELATED STORY
The 5 Best Coaches the Indian Cricket team has ever had
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Most Viewed Cricket Matches In History
RELATED STORY
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: 5 most prolific Indian batsmen...
RELATED STORY
Entertaining XI of the 21st Century
RELATED STORY
5 of India’s biggest ICC Champions Trophy victories
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us