Top 4 Players who can replace Dhoni

Sarthak Karkhanis FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.09K // 22 Jul 2018, 21:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

England v India - 3rd Vitality International T20

MS Dhoni has been India's first choice wicket keeper since 2004. Dhoni is arguably the best keeper in the world right now. His faster than light stumpings, flying catches behind the stumps are still a treat to watch for all cricket fans all over the world. Though the 37-year-old is still a genius with the gloves there are a lot of questions being raised about his batting. The 2011 World Cup winning captain may play till next year's World Cup, sooner or later Dhoni will decide to hang up his boots. Indian Cricket has a big task in hand to replace a player of Dhoni's stature.

Until 2016, when Dhoni was the captain, he contributed tremendously as a wicketkeeper, batsman as well as a captain where he produced tactical masterclasses every other game. Now that India has an able replacement in Virat Kohli as the leader of the side, there 2 departments that Dhoni plays a part of. Therefore, it is very important that Dhoni's replacement contributes significantly as a batsman as well as a wicketkeeper.

It is more or less certain that the former captain will call it a day in a year's time after the tourney in England.

Though it is a year before Dhoni decides his future as a player, the fans are already scouting who can be the best the replacement for the Ranchi born stalwart. We look at the 4 players who can be the best options to replace MS Dhoni.

4. KL Rahul

England v India - 1st Vitality International T20

The Karnataka batsman is a regular feature in India's squad in all the three formats of the game but unfortunately has not been a guaranteed selection in the starting 11 in any of the formats. Rahul first appearance in Indian colors was in the 2014-15 Australia tour and impressed everyone with a hundred in only his 2nd test in the new year's test in Sydney.

Since then he has been a regular feature in the IPL, playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab, and the Indian team. Rahul was the 3rd highest run-getter in this year’s IPL as he amassed over his 650 runs for his franchise.

His abilities behind the stumps and adequate experience as an Indian Cricketer make him one of the players who can fill Dhoni's shoes in the Indian side.

1 / 4 NEXT