Top 5 all-rounders to watch out for in Ranji Trophy 2023-24 ft. Nishant Sindhu

The 2024 Ranji Trophy kick-started on Friday, January 5 and the red-ball competition will surely unearth some new names while giving platform to the veterans to prove a point as well. The first day of the competition was highlighted by 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi being one of the youngest players to play a first-class match, and also Gahlaut Rahul Singh's rapid double century.

Many such players will come into the limelight through the competition. The matches will also be keenly observed by selectors as well as some scouting teams.

The red-ball format is arguably a haven for specialists, not leaving a lot of room for all-rounders to feature. But, with the Ranji Trophy being such a massive competition, spanning across the entire country, there are a set of all-rounders that should be monitored closely, considering what they can bring to the table with their skill and ability.

On that note, let us take a look at five all-rounders to watch out for in Ranji Trophy 2023-24.

#1 Nishant Sindhu

The Haryana all-rounder was part of the Indian team at the U-19 World Cup in 2022, and has made serious strides since then. Although yet to make his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the youngster has made his presence felt in the domestic circuit.

Making his first class debut in 2022 after being fast-tracked by Haryana, Nishant Sindhu has made 14 red-ball appearances so far, scoring 921 runs at an average of 40.04 and claiming 27 wickets with his left-arm spin at an economy rate of 3.63.

He played a massive role in Haryana's recent Vijay Hazare Trophy win, and a massive red-ball season on the back of that will prove to be beneficial for the youngster's career growth.

#2 Shubhang Hegde

The Karnataka all-rounder made his first class debut in 2019, but has only amassed four appearances so far in whites. He made a name for himself through the Maharaja Trophy, where he represents the Bengaluru Blasters.

The left-arm spinner has made an impact through his limited first-class appearances, and could play for the state on a consistent basis if he has a solid 2024 Ranji Trophy campaign. He is featured in Karnataka's Ranji Trophy opener against Punjab in Hubli, where he bowled only a solitary over as the pacers ran riot on Day 1.

He has taken nine wickets in his four first-class appearances so far, at an economy of 3.51. With the bat, he has scored 135 runs at an average of 35.77, which includes a half century.

#3 Shams Mulani

The Mumbai all-rounder is leading the side in the absence of Ajinkya Rahane in the side's opening group stage match against Bihar in Patna. Mulani has been a consistent performer for Mumbai for a while, and he was even rewarded with an IPL contract with the Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2023.

He is far from young or inexperienced, but the upcoming season comes across as crucial for him to take the next step in his career in a highly competitive surrounding.

The all-rounder had a solid Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign, and a prolific Ranji season with Mumbai could potentially pave the path onto bigger things in the near future.

#4 Manav Suthar

Recently roped in by the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the 2024 IPL mini-auction, Rajasthan all-rounder Manav Suthar is primed to have a landmark campaign. He already had an impressive season with Rajasthan, which led him to the squad for the Emerging Teams Cup, where he performed brilliantly.

He ended the tournament as the second-highest wicket taker with 10 scalps, only one behind Nishant Sindhu's tally of 11.

Another brilliant domestic season could help the youngster move onto the next level and not fade away like several players who have reached this level have done in the past.

He has taken 44 wickets in eight first-class matches at an average of 21.13 since making his debut in 2022. With a high score of an unbeaten 96, he has proved to be a reliable batter as well, scoring 267 runs at an average of 29.66.

#5 Arjun Tendulkar

The left-arm all-rounder has shown in glimpses what he is capable of, but he needs to put in lasting performances in order to make a case for himself. Given the competitive nature of the sport in the nation, time may be running out for the legenary cricketer's son.

His switch from Mumbai to Goa in the domestic circuit has helped him attain regular game time. He made his IPL debut in 2023 as well, and a solid Ranji Trophy campaign can help him move forward from what is a very tricky phase in his career.

Tendulkar has made seven first-class appearances so far, claiming 12 wickets at an average of 45.58. With one hundred under his belt, he has scored 223 runs at an average of 24.77.

As of writing, he bowled 14 overs in Goa's Ranji Trophy opener against Goa, conceding 47 runs without any wicket in return.

Which of these aforementioned all-rounders will have the best season in the Ranji Trophy? Let us know what you think.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App