Top 5 batsmen with most sixes in ODIs since 2010

Chris Gayle

The playing conditions and guidelines to play the game of cricket have evolved over the years. In the modern era, the playing conditions are heavily skewed in favour of batsmen. The ODI cricket pitches these days offer true bounce and almost no lateral movement which is enabling the batsmen to hit through the line without any concerns.

Due to this situation, the 300+ scores have become a normal feat these days as opposed to the previous decade when a score bordering the 300 run mark was considered as a match-winning score. The rapid ascent in popularity of T20 cricket during this decade is also one of the major reasons behind the ultra-attacking mindset of the modern-day batsman.

Due to this attacking mindset, the batsmen these days more often than not look to unsettle the bowler's rhythm by hitting sixes and scoring runs at brisk pace. In this slideshow, we are going to take a look at 5 batsmen who have pioneered the six-hitting craft and became the most prolific hitters in the world cricket today.

The other batsmen from the top ten of this list are -

#6 MS Dhoni - 108 sixes

#7 Virat Kohli - 107 sixes

#8 Kieron Pollard - 103 sixes

#9 Brendon McCullum - 103 sixes

#10 Shahid Afridi - 98 sixes

Here are the top 5 six hitters in ODI cricket since the start of this decade -

#5 Chris Gayle - 124 sixes

The Universe Boss as he is fondly called by his fans around the globe - Chris Gayle is one of the most powerful hitters the game of cricket has ever seen. He possesses the ability to hit mammoth sixes at any juncture of the game irrespective of the game situation and playing conditions.

He has in played 79 ODI matches since 2010 and hit 124 sixes. He currently holds the fifth position on this list.

#3 Martin Guptill - 133 sixes

Martin Guptill in action

New Zealand's white ball opener Martin Guptill established himself as a destructive batsman in the Kiwis top order. He has the ability to score runs at an alarming pace by hitting giant sixes. He is one of the few batsmen in world cricket to have scored an ODI double century a feat he achieved during the 2015 World cup quarter-final match against the West Indies team at Wellington.

Martin Guptill has played in 137 ODI matches since 2010 and hit 133 sixes. He currently holds the fourth position on this list.

