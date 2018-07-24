Top 5 current all-rounders in ODI cricket

Prathmesh Patil FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 1.48K // 24 Jul 2018, 21:23 IST

All-rounders Hardik Pandya and Ben Stokes in action

Cricket is blessed to have some of the greatest batsmen and bowlers who have showcased their talent and contributed towards the game. Few players who possessed both skills have been the greatest all-rounders in the history of cricket.

Players like Sir Ian Botham, Sir Garfield Sobers, Kapil Dev, Imran Khan, and Jacques Kallis have been the best all-rounders in the game. These cricketers were most important for their team as they provided them the much-needed balance both with the bat and the ball. It is a captain's dream to have a genuine all-rounder in the team.

Currently, genuine all-rounders are not in abundance, but there are few players who possess both skills equally. With the advent of T20 and ODI cricket, the team looks for a player who has both skills.

Let us find out some of the current all-rounders in ODI cricket.

#5 Mohammed Hafeez

Mohammad Hafeez is one of the most useful all-rounders for Pakistan team. He is nicknamed as 'The Professor' who bats with proper technique and plays all the shots elegantly. With the ball, he bowls accurately and does not leak easy runs.

In the ICC ODI rankings for all-rounders, Hafeez stands second in the list. He has scored 6107 runs in 200 matches with 11 centuries and 34 fifties to his name. He was equally impressive with the ball picking up 136 wickets at an amazing economy of 4.11.

Hafeez was banned from bowling on various occasion for his illegal action. He has now remodeled his action and is currently bowling. He has been in and out of the team owing to his form. He will play a crucial role if he plays in the World Cup next year.

