Top 5 Embarrassing Defeats for South Africa in ODIs

A closer look at some of the most embarrassing defeats that South Africa have suffered in ODIs.

S Samaddar ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 20 Jun 2018, 20:25 IST 627 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

As far as great cricket teams are concerned, South Africa are right up there among the very best over the last quarter of a century or so. They missed out on the early years of ODI cricket due to reasons everyone knows but once they were readmitted they proved to be a hugely competitive side and made it to the semi-final in their first World Cup appearance back in 1992. Since then South Africa have been one of the most formidable sides in ODI cricket (in Tests too) and have flattened opponents all over the world with their brand of cricket.

Despite their dominance, South Africa have still not won the World Cup yet and in addition to that, like any other team, they have also suffered their fair share of embarrassing defeats. Since they have historically been an excellent team, it is always interesting to have a look at some of the forgettable defeats they have suffered over the years and here is a look at 5 of them.

#5 87 run loss to New Zealand in ICC Champions Trophy at Mumbai, 2006

Although South Africa did go on to play the semi-finals in the ICC Champions Trophy in India back in 2006, they suffered an embarrassing defeat against New Zealand earlier on in the tournament. On a difficult pitch at the Brabourne Stadium, New Zealand with the bat after they had been put into bat and South African’s fast bowlers led by Shaun Pollock overwhelmed their batsmen. However, an excellent 89 from Stephen Fleming helped New Zealand recover but they were still dismissed for 195 in the 46th overs.

It was a target that South Africa were expected to overhaul with ease but New Zealand’s Kyle Mills had other ideas and his accurate seam bowling destroyed the Proteas’ top order. Mills took the wickets of Boeta Dippenaar, Herschelle Gibbs, and Kallis to leave South Africa reeling at 25 for 3 and there was not much the others could do. Jacob Oram and Daniel Vettori were equally hard to get away and South Africa’s innings folded in comical fashion for only 108 in the 35th overs.