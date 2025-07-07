Top 5 highest individual scores in Test cricket history ft. Wiaan Mulder

Wiaan Mulder got himself registered into history books with a sensational knock against Zimbabwe in the second and final Test of the series at Bulawayo. The South African stand-in skipper scored a triple century and helped his side to declare on a mammoth total of 626/5.

For a batter to succeed in the longest format, it takes patience and days of hard work to convert their starts into big knocks. Their contributions play a crucial role in the team’s victory and them carving their own legacy.

Mulder is now in the esteemed company of batters who have gone on to play daddy knocks for their respective countries. On that note, let’s take a look at the five highest individual knocks by a player in Tests.

#5 Wiaan Mulder - 367* vs Zimbabwe, 2025

Zimbabwe faced South Africa at Bulawayo in July 2025. Although they made a bright start by dismissing Proteas openers after choosing to bowl first, things changed dramatically.

Coming in at No. 3, captain Wiaan Mulder stitched important partnerships with David Bedingham (82) and Lhuan-Dre Pretorious (78).

Mulder went on to remain unbeaten on 367 off 334 balls, while hitting 49 fours and four sixes. The Proteas eventually declared on 626/5.

#4 Mahela Jayawardene - 374 vs South Africa, 2006

Former Sri Lanka skipper Mahela Jayawardene played a knock to remember against South Africa at Colombo in July 2006.

South Africa’s decision to bowl first didn’t go in their favor, as they were all-out for 169. In response, the home side also lost two quick wickets.

However, Sri Lanka bounced back with a spectacular 624-run partnership between Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara (187). Jayawardene went on to smash 374 off 572 balls, before Sri Lanka declared on 756/5. The Proteas did well to score 434, but lost by an innings and 153 runs.

#3 Brian Lara - 375 vs England, 1994

West Indies clashed with England at St. John’s in April 1994. The Caribbean side’s decision to bat first seemingly backfired when they lost their openers early.

However, Brian Lara infused confidence into the home side with his positive intent. He got support from other batters as they put West Indies in the driver’s seat.

Lara slammed 375 off 538 balls with 45 fours, before his 221-run stand with Shivnarine Chanderapaul (75*) was broken. They declared on 593/5 straightaway after the wicket.

England responded strongly by posting 593, with Robin Smith (175) as the top-scorer. The match ended in a draw when West Indies were at 43/0.

#2 Matthew Hayden - 380 vs Zimbabwe, 2003

Former Australia batter Matthew Hayden stamped his authority over the Zimbabwe bowling unit at Perth in October 2003.

Invited to bat first, Hayden led from the front. The southpaw smashed 380 off 437 balls, with 38 fours and 11 sixes. Notably, he built a 233-run stand with Adam Gilchrist (113) as the hosts declared on 735/6.

Then, Australia dismissed Zimbabwe for 239 & 321 and won by an innings and 175 runs.

#1 Brian Lara - 400* vs England, 2004

Brian Lara etched his name into history books by becoming the first batter to reach the 400-run mark at St. John’s in 2004. He achieved the milestone against a strong England outfit.

Skipper Brian Lara arrived at the crease when the Caribbean side were at 33/1. He then played second fiddle along with Chris Gayle (69).

Lara found support from Ramnaresh Sarwan (90) in the middle as well. The southpaw remained unbeaten on 400 off 582 balls, while stitching an impressive 282*-run stand with Ridley Jacobs (107*). West Indies declared on a mammoth score of 751/5.

Then, England crumbled under pressure to get all-out on 285. They then ended up with 422/5 in the second innings as the match ended in a draw.

