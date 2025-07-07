Top 5 highest scores by a captain in Test history ft. Wiaan Mulder

South Africa all-rounder and stand-in captain Wiaan Mulder created history with his sensational knock against Zimbabwe in the ongoing second Test in Bulawayo. Mulder is leading the side in the ongoing second Test of the two-match series.

Ad

Keshav Maharaj, who was the designated captain for the series, was ruled out from the second Test after he suffered a groin injury. South Africa then announced Wiaan Mulder as the stand-in captain for the second Test.

Mulder took the opportunity with both hands and put up a record-breaking performance with the bat, a knock that will be remembered for ages. He became the first ever player to score a triple hundred in his debut Test as captain and also surpassed Hashim Amla's 311* for the highest Test score by a South African.

Ad

Trending

Wiaan Mulder also joined an elite club of captains with a score in excess of 300 plus in Tests, becoming only the ninth captain to do so. On that note, here are the top five highest scores by a captain in Test history.

Expand Tweet

Ad

#5 Graham Gooch - 333

Former England captain Graham Gooch is on the fifth position in this list. In the first Test of the home series against India in 1990 at Lord's, Graham Gooch smashed a triple hundred in the first innings.

Opening the batting, Gooch made 333 runs off 485 balls. His innings included 43 fours and three sixes. He went on to score a century in the second innings as well with England winning the Test by 247 runs eventually. Gooch was named the 'Player of the Match'.

Ad

#4 Mark Taylor - 334*

Former Australia captain Mark Taylor bettered Graham Gooch's record eight years later in 1998 in a Test against Pakistan at Peshawar. It was the second Test of the series, where Mark Taylor scored a triple hundred as well.

In the first innings for Australia, Taylor opened the batting and made an unbeaten triple ton. He got to 334 not out off 564 balls with 32 fours and a six in his knock. Taylor made another 92 runs in the second innings and was awarded the 'Player of the Match' while the game ended in a draw.

Ad

#3 Wiaan Mulder - 367*

South Africa captain for the ongoing second Test against Zimbabwe at Bulawayo, Wiaan Mulder became the second player from his country to score a Test triple hundred. He got to 367 at Lunch on Day 2.

While it was expected that he would return to chase the 400-run record, Wiaan Mulder and South Africa rather surprisingly declared their innings at 626/5, leaving Mulder unbeaten on 367 off just 334 balls. Nonetheless, his spectacular knock included 49 fours and four sixes at a strike-rate of 109.88.

Ad

#2 Mahela Jayawardene - 374

Former Sri Lanka captain and great Mahela Jayawardene has the second highest score by a captain in Tests. During the Colombo Test against South Africa in 2006, Jayawardene slammed a huge triple hundred.

In Sri Lanka's first innings, batting at number four, Jayawardene made 374 runs off 572 balls with the help of 43 boundaries and a six. The hosts went on to win the Test by an innings and 153 runs with their skipper being named the 'Player of the Match'.

Ad

#1 Brian Lara - 400*

Former West Indies captain and the legendary Brian Lara holds the record for the highest score by a captain in Test cricket. He is also the player with the highest score, being the only one to reach the 400-run mark.

During the fourth Test of the home series against England at St John's in 2004, Brian Lara created history in the first innings as he scored an unbeaten 400 off 582 balls. His marathon and historic knock included 43 fours and four maximums. While Wiaan Mulder seemed on path to break this record, it now remains intact.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️