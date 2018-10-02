Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Top 5 Moments from the 2018 Asia Cup 

Haris
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
193   //    02 Oct 2018, 09:18 IST

As the 14th edition of the Asia Cup came to a close, India picked up their record sixth trophy, beating the likes of Hong Kong, Pakistan, and then Bangladesh in a thrilling finale.

We take a look at the most memorable moments from the Asia Cup

#5 Hong Kong's spirited play vs. India

Hong
Hong Kong gave India a run for their money

Let's be honest, nobody really expected Hong Kong to make it as far as they did. They were pitted against some solid associate teams in the Qualifiers, sides such as Nepal, Oman, and Malaysia.

After collapsing to put up a measly 116 vs. Pakistan, which was chased with consummate ease, nobody expected much out of the associate team. Even in their next match vs. India, which started with a Shikhar Dhawan masterclass, nobody expected Hong Kong to come even close to the 286 they were set.

That all changed when Nizakat Khan and captain Anshuman Rath came to open the innings. They started fluently, hitting boundaries and rotating the strike exceptionally well. They reached 50 without a loss, India seemed a little worried. Then they reached the century stand. India fans start to sweat a little. The pair reaches 174 before Rath falls.

Even after wickets fell, Hong Kong never gave up. Slowly but surely, they crept towards the target. Eventually, however, the asking rate soared too high, and India snuck away with a 26 run win.

India may have won the match, but Hong Kong won the hearts of cricket fans everywhere.

1 / 5 NEXT
Haris
CONTRIBUTOR
