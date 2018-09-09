Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
AB Devilliers' Top 5 ODI Innings away from home

Venkatesh Ravichandran
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
387   //    09 Sep 2018, 18:35 IST

It goes without saying that AB Devilliers is one of the most popular cricketers and the most versatile batsman of all time.


England v South Africa - Royal London ODI
AB Devilliers - The most versatile batsman ever seen

Devilliers's greatness lies in pulling off the most audacious of shots with unseen variety yet done with maintaining unimaginable consistency as the Average of 53 with a strike rate of 101 shows.

With AB Devilliers at the crease, every ball was an adventure for both himself and cricket lovers all over the world.

However, apart from the ultimate entertainer, he remained consistently great in repeatedly churning out masterclasses of different variety over his incredible career.

Here, we look at 5 of his greatest ODI innings taking into account the opposition, importance of the match and being away from home.

5. 106* vs New Zealand, Wellington, 2012


New Zealand v South Africa: Semi Final - 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup
AB Devilliers magnificent innings helped SA start the series in NZ on a winning note

The first ODI of a highly anticipated 3 match ODI series between South Africa and New Zealand started off in exciting fashion with New Zealand scraping their way to 253/9.

In reply, South Africa was rocked early at 35-3 in 10 overs with big guns Amla, Smith, and Kallis all back in the hut on the back of some great bowling by Mills, Southee, and Bracewell.

ABD walked in and changed the course of the match and in hindsight perhaps the series. A breathtaking 106 of 105 balls starting with solid defence to milking the singles before finishing off with his trademark strokeplay.

It was a captain's innings of the highest order by Devilliers that was monumental in South Africa grabbing momentum at the start of the series and sustaining it till the end with a 3-0 series win.

What looked an improbable chase after 10 overs ended up being chased in a canter as only AB Devilliers could do.

South Africa Cricket AB de Villiers ODI Cricket
Venkatesh Ravichandran
CONTRIBUTOR
