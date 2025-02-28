Top 5 players with most wickets in a Ranji Trophy season ft. Harsh Dubey

Vidarbha all-rounder Harsh Dubey broke the all-time record for the most wickets taken in a single Ranji Trophy edition during the ongoing final of the 2024/25 season. Vidarbha are playing Kerala in the ongoing final in Nagpur.

Harsh Dubey has been consistent with the ball this season, playing a massive role in their run to the final, picking up 69 wickets so far. On that note, let us take a look at the top five bowlers with most wickets in a single Ranji Trophy season.

Former India spinner Shahbaz Nadeem, playing for Jharkhand in the 2016/17 Ranji Trophy, picked up the most wickets that season. He played ten matches and bagged 56 wickets at an average of 25.60 and economy-rate of 2.90 with a strike-rate of 52.92.

He claimed two four-wicket and four five-wicket hauls apart from a couple of ten-wicket matches, with best figures of 7/74 in the season.

#4 Kanwaljit Singh (59)

Former right-arm spinner and veteran Kanwaljit Singh picked up 59 wickets playing for Hyderabad in the 1999/2000 Ranji Trophy, the most by any bowler that season. He had an average of 24.06 with four four-wicket and as many five-wicket hauls.

Kanwaljit played 111 first-class matches in his career and took 369 wickets at an average of 28.24,, with 21 five-wicket hauls and four ten-wicket hauls.

India and Saurashtra pacer Jaydev Unadkat had a solid Ranji Trophy 2019/2020 season, where he ended as the highest wicket-taker with 67 scalps. Saurashtra also went on to win the title that season, with Unadkat playing a key role.

He averaged 13.23 with a strike-rate of 28.20, claiming three four-wicket and seven five-wicket hauls. Unadkat has 447 wickets from 127 first-class matches in his career.

#2 Ashutosh Aman (68)

Bihar all-rounder and left-arm spinner Ashutosh Aman led the bowling charts in the 2018/2019 Ranji Trophy season. He picked up 68 wickets and held the record for the most wickets taken in a single season until Harsh Dubey broke it in the 2024/2025 season.

His 68 wickets came from just eight matches at an average of 6.48 and a strike-rate of 20.42 with three four-wicket, nine five-wicket, and five ten-wicket hauls. He has played 34 first-class games so far and has picked up 171 wickets.

#1 Harsh Dubey (69)

Vidarbha spinner Harsh Dubey has been the stand-out performer with the ball in the 2024/2025 Ranji Trophy season. He achieved the aforementioned feat when he dismissed MD Nideesh to pick up his third wicket of Kerala's first innings on the third day. He now has 69 wickets this season, a record which he can further improve on.

