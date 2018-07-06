Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Top bowling performance for India in t20s

Dnanath Sharma
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
496   //    06 Jul 2018, 13:34 IST

Top 5 bowling performances for India in t20


Kuldeep Yadav's fifer in the first t20 decimated the England batting order. Despite a solid start provided by the openers, England could only manage to post a below-par total of 159. Here we will check out top 5 bowling performances for India in a t20 international.


5. Barinder Sran vs Zimbabwe, 20 June 2016, Harare


Ente

On his debut match against Zimbabwe, Sran bowled a fiery spell and took the wickets of Zimbabwean openers, Chibhabha and Masakadza, and later took the wicket of Raza and Ct Mutombodzi. He finished with the figures of 4-0-10-4 which is also the best figure for an Indian on debut.


International T20 Indian Cricket Team Kuldeep Yadav Yuzvendra Chahal
