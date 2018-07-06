Top bowling performance for India in t20s
06 Jul 2018
Top 5 bowling performances for India in t20
Kuldeep Yadav's fifer in the first t20 decimated the England batting order. Despite a solid start provided by the openers, England could only manage to post a below-par total of 159. Here we will check out top 5 bowling performances for India in a t20 international.
5. Barinder Sran vs Zimbabwe, 20 June 2016, Harare
On his debut match against Zimbabwe, Sran bowled a fiery spell and took the wickets of Zimbabwean openers, Chibhabha and Masakadza, and later took the wicket of Raza and Ct Mutombodzi. He finished with the figures of 4-0-10-4 which is also the best figure for an Indian on debut.
