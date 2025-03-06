Trinidad T20 Festival 2025: Where to watch and live-streaming details

The Trinidad T20 Festival, hosted by Cricket West Indies (CWI), is scheduled to start on March 7, and conclude on March 23. A total of 23 matches will be played in these 17 days at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain.

The participation of international stars such as Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Sunil Narine, Lendl Simmons, and Kyle Mayers, will bring considerable attention to the league. 10 teams, split into two groups, will participate in the tournament.

Group A consists of Motors Marchin Patriots, Central Sports Club, Yorkshire Cricket Club, Prisons SC, and QPCC I. Group B includes Preysal CC, Powergen Penal SC, Profilbau Victoria United SC, Merryboys SC, and Clarke Road United.

Two matches will be played on the opening day, with the first game seeing the defending champions Central Sports Club face Yorkshire Cricket Club. The second match is scheduled between Preysal CC and QPCC I.

Defending champions Central Sports Club defeated Powergen SC in last edition's final, successfully chasing down the target of 220. Kjorn Ottley was the top performer with his 51-run knock and was named the Player of the Match. Roshon Primus also played a pivotal role with his cameo of 33 off 17 deliveries. Central Sports Club had won the match with five wickets and a ball to spare.

Trinidad T20 Festival 2025 telecast channel list

Unfortunately, the matches of the Trinidad T20 Festival League will not be telecast live on TV.

Trinidad T20 Festival 2025: Live Streaming Details

Indian viewers can access the live streaming of the Trinidad T20 Festival on the FanCode app and website with a match pass of INR 25 or tour pass of INR 75.

