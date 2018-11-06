Twitter erupts as Rohit Sharma's fourth T20I ton powers India to series win over Windies

Rohit Sharma

International men's cricket returned to Lucknow after a gap of 24 years and with it came the fireworks from the bat of Rohit Sharma. The hit-man became the first cricketer to score four centuries in T20 Internationals. The Indian skipper lost the toss and was asked to bat by his West Indian counterpart Carlos Brathwaite.

Rohit Sharma played out the first over bowled by Oshane Thomas as a maiden but that did not affect the Mumbai batsman. For the first wicket, he added 123 runs along with Shikhar Dhawan. After Dhawan was dismissed for 43, Rishabh Pant was promoted ahead of KL Rahul but the move did not work as the left-hander got out for just 5.

Rohit Sharma reached his half-century in 38 balls and in the next 23 balls he went on to add 60 runs to his tally. KL Rahul also made a useful contribution of 26 off 14 balls. With 8 runs needed off the last over to score a century, Rohit hit three fours and one six to take India to 195 at the end of 20 overs.

For the huge chase, Windies promoted Shimron Hetmyer as the opener alongside Shai Hope. The move did not go according to the plan as Khaleel Ahmed sent back both the openers before the end of the powerplay. As a result, the visitors could only make 39 runs in the first six overs for the loss of two wickets.

In the eighth over entered Kuldeep Yadav and picked up the wickets of Darren Bravo and Nicolas Pooran in his very first over. In the middle, overs, Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar chipped in with a wicket each.

The regular fall of wickets meant that the Windies were never in the chase and lost the match by a huge margin of 71 runs. Rohit Sharma with his century and brilliant catching was the star of the match and has rightly attracted a lot of attention on Twitter.

Here's how Twitter reacted to India's series win over the West Indies:

at the end of this game Rohit will simply wear his cape and fly to Mumbai #INDvWIN — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) November 6, 2018

Thank God match isn't in Delhi or Rohit Sharma would have been arrested for bursting crackers. #IndvWIn — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) November 6, 2018

Lucknow main famous hain kebabs from Tundey, lekin Shahar main aa gaye hain team India de mundey.. aur @ImRo45 ne ki hai pitaaayi like gunde.. 🤦🏻‍♂️😂 #IndvWI — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) November 6, 2018

Rohit Sharma's innings is the reverse of Jio internet. Starts very slow, and gets into great speed towards the end.#indvWI — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) November 6, 2018

Lucknow curator - We won't see a high scoring game for sure.



Rohit Sharma -#IndvWI pic.twitter.com/wDIQ80xmg9 — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) November 6, 2018

Rohit the run machine ... that was sheer brilliance 👏👏👏 111*(61) — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) November 6, 2018

Rohit Sharma should surely be the Man of the match for his three catches!😜#IndvWI — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) November 6, 2018

Rohit Sharma can do nothing wrong today... — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) November 6, 2018

Rohit Sharma - The Talent India needed and deserved. #INDvWI — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) November 6, 2018

Technical Take:



Rohit Sharma knows how to pace an innings against the white ball.



Played a maiden in the first over, no stress. Didn’t get too many balls to hit in the Powerplay, stayed calm.



Now, laying into several loose balls. Only Virat Kohli (p)aces an innings better. — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) November 6, 2018

Rohit taking sharp catches at first slip. He's making a case in the Test side for catching alone :P — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) November 6, 2018

Others: Celebrates the special day with the family!



Rohit Sharma celebrates the special day with the century! — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) November 6, 2018

Hundreds in Twenty20 Internationals:

Rohit Sharma - 4

All other Indians - 3#INDvWI #IndvWIN — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) November 6, 2018

