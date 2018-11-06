×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Twitter erupts as Rohit Sharma's fourth T20I ton powers India to series win over Windies

Vishwanath RT
ANALYST
News
212   //    06 Nov 2018, 22:35 IST

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma

International men's cricket returned to Lucknow after a gap of 24 years and with it came the fireworks from the bat of Rohit Sharma. The hit-man became the first cricketer to score four centuries in T20 Internationals. The Indian skipper lost the toss and was asked to bat by his West Indian counterpart Carlos Brathwaite.

Rohit Sharma played out the first over bowled by Oshane Thomas as a maiden but that did not affect the Mumbai batsman. For the first wicket, he added 123 runs along with Shikhar Dhawan. After Dhawan was dismissed for 43, Rishabh Pant was promoted ahead of KL Rahul but the move did not work as the left-hander got out for just 5.

Rohit Sharma reached his half-century in 38 balls and in the next 23 balls he went on to add 60 runs to his tally. KL Rahul also made a useful contribution of 26 off 14 balls. With 8 runs needed off the last over to score a century, Rohit hit three fours and one six to take India to 195 at the end of 20 overs.

Also read: 3 reasons why Delhi Daredevils should not appoint Shikhar Dhawan as captain for the 2019 IPL season

For the huge chase, Windies promoted Shimron Hetmyer as the opener alongside Shai Hope. The move did not go according to the plan as Khaleel Ahmed sent back both the openers before the end of the powerplay. As a result, the visitors could only make 39 runs in the first six overs for the loss of two wickets.

In the eighth over entered Kuldeep Yadav and picked up the wickets of Darren Bravo and Nicolas Pooran in his very first over. In the middle, overs, Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar chipped in with a wicket each.

The regular fall of wickets meant that the Windies were never in the chase and lost the match by a huge margin of 71 runs. Rohit Sharma with his century and brilliant catching was the star of the match and has rightly attracted a lot of attention on Twitter.

Also read: Top 8 Cricketers with the most 'Man of the Match' awards in World Cup history

Here's how Twitter reacted to India's series win over the West Indies:




Also read: 6 Indian cricketers who shouldn't take part in IPL 2019

Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Shikhar Dhawan
Vishwanath RT
ANALYST
Cricket is my first love.
Twitter erupts as India thrash West Indies to seal the...
RELATED STORY
Twitter erupts as centuries from Rohit Sharma and Ambati...
RELATED STORY
5 records which can be broken in India vs West Indies...
RELATED STORY
India vs Windies 2018, 1st T20I: Unnoticed things from...
RELATED STORY
India vs Windies T20I Series 2018: Analysing India’s...
RELATED STORY
India thump Windies as Rohit Sharma alone outscores visitors
RELATED STORY
India vs Windies – 1st T20I Hits and Misses
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018, 1st T20I: Who Said What
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Kuldeep Yadav and Krunal Pandya help...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies: 4 reasons why West Indies lost the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 04 Oct
IND 649/9
WIN 181/10 & 196/10
India win by an innings and 272 runs
IND VS WIN live score
2nd Test | Fri, 12 Oct
WIN 311/10 & 127/10
IND 367/10 & 75/0
India win by 10 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct
WIN 322/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 326/2 (42.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Wed, 24 Oct
IND 321/6 (50.0 ov)
WIN 321/7 (50.0 ov)
Match Tied
IND VS WIN live score
3rd ODI | Sat, 27 Oct
WIN 283/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 240/10 (47.4 ov)
Windies win by 43 runs
WIN VS IND live score
4th ODI | Mon, 29 Oct
IND 377/5 (50.0 ov)
WIN 153/10 (36.2 ov)
India win by 224 runs
IND VS WIN live score
5th ODI | Thu, 01 Nov
WIN 104/10 (31.5 ov)
IND 105/1 (14.5 ov)
India win by 9 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
1st T20I | Sun, 04 Nov
WIN 109/8 (20.0 ov)
IND 110/5 (17.5 ov)
India win by 5 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Today
IND 195/2 (20.0 ov)
WIN 124/9 (20.0 ov)
India win by 71 runs
IND VS WIN live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us