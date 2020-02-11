U-19 World Cup Final: Ravi Bishnoi and Akash Singh among five players to be charged by ICC following infamous brawl

Ravi Bishnoi was the highest wicket-taker of the 2020 U-19 World Cup

The infamous brawl that took place after Bangladesh won their maiden U-19 World Cup crown against India has resulted in five players being charged for breaching the ICC code of conduct.

Md. Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Rakibul Hasan, Akash Singh and Ravi Bishnoi were found guilty of breaching Article 2.21 of ICC's code of conduct. Bishnoi was further charged with breaching Article 2.5. All five players accepted the sanctions levied on them by Graeme Labrooy, ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Match Referee.

Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain and Rakibul Hasan received sanctions of ten, eight and four suspension points which equates to six, six and five demerit points respectively, while Singh and Bishnoi were handed eight and five suspension points which equates to six and five demerit points respectively.

Bishnoi was also charged with breaching Article 2.5 for an altercation with Avishek Das during the match, resulting in two extra demerit points. All demerit points will remain on the players' records for the next two years.

All suspension points will be applicable from the forthcoming matches at either senior or U19 level. Each suspension point results in a player getting suspended for an ODI, T20I, U19 or A-team international match.

ICC General Manager of Cricket, Geoff Allardice said:

“The match was hard fought, as you would expect in an ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Final, but the elation and disappointment experienced by some players after the game spilled over into unedifying scenes that have no place in our sport. Respect is at the very heart of the spirit of cricket, and players are expected to show self-discipline, congratulate the opposition on their successes and enjoy the success of their own team."

"It is disappointing that Code of Conduct charges needed to be laid after such a closely contested match, but it is important to reinforce the standard of behavior that will be expected of these young players should they transition to senior international cricket.”

