U19 Men’s Quadrangular Series 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

BCCI is all set to host four teams for the U19 Men’s Quadrangular Series, starting on Monday (November 13). The DVR Ground and CP Ground in Vijayawada will host all games of the competition.

India U19 A, India U19 B, England U19, and Bangladesh U19 are the four participating teams in the competition.

Saumy Kumar Pandey will lead India U19 A, while Kiran Chormale has been appointed as the captain of India U19 B.

With the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 set to be played early next year in Sri Lanka, players will look to give their best shot and make it to the mega event.

Each team will play a total of six games in the league stage with the top two teams making it to the summit clash. The grand finale of this 50-over campaign is scheduled for Monday (November 27).

Madhya Pradesh cricketer Pandey has been in good form with the ball and he will look to have another good series with the India U19 A side.

He led the India U19 A team in the recently concluded U19 One Day Challenger Trophy. Saumy bagged seven wickets and ended as the third leading wicket-taker of the tournament.

India U19 B skipper and all-rounder Kiran Chormale also played in the recently concluded Challenger Trophy, scoring 130 runs from four innings and scalping two wickets.

U19 Men’s Quadrangular Series 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Match 1 - November 13, India U19 A vs Bangladesh U19, 9:00 AM

Match 2 - November 13, India U19 B vs England U19, 9:00 AM

Match 3 - November 15, India U19 B vs Bangladesh U19, 9:00 AM

Match 4 - November 15, India U19 A vs England U19, 9:00 AM

Match 5 - November 17, India U19 A vs India U19 B, 9:00 AM

Match 6 - November 17, England U19 vs Bangladesh U19, 9:00 AM

Match 7 - November 20, India U19 B vs England U19, 9:00 AM

Match 8 - November 20, India U19 A vs Bangladesh U19, 9:00 AM

Match 9 - November 22, India U19 A vs England U19, 9:00 AM

Match 10 - November 22, India U19 B vs Bangladesh U19, 9:00 AM

Match 11 - November 24, England U19 vs Bangladesh U19, 9:00 AM

Match 12 - November 24, India U19 A vs India U19 B, 9:00 AM

Third Place Playoff - November 27, 8:30 AM

Final - November 27, 8:30 AM

U19 Men’s Quadrangular Series 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

There is no telecast or live stream of the U19 Men’s Quadrangular Series 2023 in India.

U19 Men’s Quadrangular Series 2023: Full Squads

India U19 A:

Saumy Kumar Pandey (c), Uday Saharan (vc), Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, Innesh Mahajan, Md. Amaan, Digvijay Patil, Murugan Abhishek, Raj Limbani, Musheer Khan, Priyanshu Moliya, Aravelly Avanish Rao, Aaradhya Shukla, Sanyog Bhagwath, and Naman Tiwari.

India U19 B:

Kiran Chormale (c), Ansh Gosai (vc), Rudra Mayur Patel, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sachin Dhas, Jayant Goyat, V.S.Karthick Manikandan, Varun Singh Bhuie, Md. Ali, P Vignesh, Anurag Kawade, KT Madhava Prasad. Nishanth S, Prem, and Dhanush Gowda.

England U19:

Ben McKinney (c) Charlie Allison, Hamza Shaikh, Luc Benkenstein, Theo Wylie, Jaydn Denly, Mitchell Killeen, Noah Thain, Sebastian Morgan, Haydon Mustard (Wk), Jack Carney (Wk), Charlie Barnard, Dominic Kelly, Eddie Jack, Farhan Ahmed, JT Langridge, Tazeem Ali

Bangladesh U19:

Ahrar Amin, Ashraful Hasan Rihad, Jihadul Haque, Md. Shihab James, Nayeem Ahmed, Rizan Hossain, Rizwan Chowdhury, Akanto Sheikh, Ariful Islam, Jishan Alam, Mahfuzur Rahman, Parvez Rahman Jibon, Adil Bin Siddik (Wk), Ashiqur Rahman Shibli (Wk), Md Ashrafuzzaman (Wk), Maruf Mridha, Md Iqbal Hasan Emon, Md Rafi Uzzaman Rafi, Md Shahria-Al-Amin, Md. Rohanat Doullah Borson, Tanvir Ahammed, Wasi Siddiquee