UAE vs Nepal, Match 5, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The United Arab Emirates and Nepal will lock horns in the fifth match of the ongoing cricket World Cup League Two 2019-2023 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on March 21, Monday.

The 2019–2023 ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 is the inaugural edition of the tournament to identify the qualification teams. The top three teams make it to the 2023 World Cup qualifiers and the bottom four sides make it to the 2023 World Cup Qualifier playoffs.

The UAE is currently in the top three of the tournament with nine wins and six defeats after playing 17 encounters. They bagged 20 points and are in the race to qualify for the ICC 2023 World Cup Qualifier.

Nepal, on the other hand, are in sixth position with five wins and five defeats, bagging just 10 points. They are currently in the race to qualify for the inaugural edition of the ICC 2023 World Cup Qualifier Playoff.

Match Details

Match: UAE vs Nepal, Match 5.

Date: 21 March 2022.

Time: 11:00 AM IST.

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Pitch Report

The Dubai wicket is expected to assist bowlers more than batters. Any score above 250 would be tough for chasing teams to win the encounter. Spinners would love to bowl in these conditions. Batting first teams would have more chances of victory.

Weather Report

The weather in Dubai is hot and humid, with both teams finding it tough to play in these conditions. Temperatures will hover around 30 to 32 degrees Celsius.

Predicted Playing XIs

UAE

Muhammad Waseem, Chirag Suri, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Alishan Sharafu, Rohan Mustafa, Basil Hameed, Kashif Daud, Ahmed Raza (c), Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique

Nepal

Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Gyanendra Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Rohit Paudel, Aarif Sheikh, Kamal Singh Airee, Karan KC, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane (c), Sagar Dhakal

Match Prediction

The United Arab Emirates side will have a proper track of home conditions and have a good record in the ongoing cricket World Cup League Two 2019-2023. Nepal, on the other hand, is having poor competition. We can expect the UAE to come out on top in this encounter and bag a better position in the table.

Prediction: UAE to win this encounter

TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fan Code

