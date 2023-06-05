UAE vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The second ODI match of the three-match ODI series between UAE and West Indies is all set to unfold on June 6 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The scheduled start time of the game will be 6:00 PM IST.

West Indies delivered a clinical performance in the first ODI match to go 1-0 up in the series. They thoroughly outplayed UAE in all departments and registered a comfortable one-sided victory. Brandon King started with the bat and scored a magnificent 112 to get his side over the line. Keemo Paul marked his return by picking up 3-34 in his seven-over spell.

UAE on the other hand, had a very dismal outing in their last game. Due to a lack of contribution from the top and the lower middle-order batters, UAE ended up with a below far score of 202. Furthermore, UAE bowlers failed to deliver any impact at all with the ball and went for plenty as they only salvaged 3 wickets in the entire West Indies chase.

West Indies are a more dominant side leading into this fixture and have an unassailable win record against UAE by a margin of 3-0 in ODI cricket.

UAE vs West Indies Match Details

Match: UAE vs West Indies, 2nd ODI, 2023

Date and Time: June 6, 2023, on Tuesday, 6:00 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Ground, Sharjah

UAE vs West Indies Pitch Report

The pitch at Sharjah is generally on the slower side and spinners and slow bowlers get a lot of assistance from it. It is a relatively flat and dry wicket which may be good for batting early on. But as the game progresses, the pitch could become a little hard to bat on.

The average first innings score on this venue is 226 and the teams batting second haven’t always succeeded in chasing targets successfully. Hence, it will be ideal for the toss-winning captain to bat first on this track and get enough runs on the board to bat the opposition out of the game.

UAE vs West Indies Weather Report

The weather at Sharjah on Tuesday is going to be an absolute scorcher with temperatures expected to creep up to as high as 41 degrees Celsius. However, as night falls temperatures will drop to as low as 29 degrees Celsius.

UAE vs West Indies Probable Xl

UAE Probable Xl

Muhammad Waseem (capt), Aryansh Sharma (wk), Vriitya Aravind (wk), Rameez Shahzad, Asif Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Ali Naseer, Lovepreet Singh, Sanchit Sharma, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan

West Indies Probable Xl

Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope(capt, wk), Keacy Carty, Kavem Hodge, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Yannic Cariah, Odean Smith, Dominic Drakes

UAE vs West Indies Prediction

West Indies has experience on their side, unlike the UAE. Besides, they will also carry the winning momentum from their last game and would be looking to wrap this one in style. At present, none of the UAE players pose a serious challenge to the West Indies lineup hence, an easy win for the Men in Maroon is highly probable on the cards.

Prediction: West Indies to win the match.

UAE vs West Indies Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

