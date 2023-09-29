UAE Women vs Namibia Women, 4th T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The fourth game of the T20I series between UAE Women and Namibia Women will be played on September 30. The Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai will be hosting this encounter.

UAE Women won the first ODI to get an early lead in the series but the Namibia Women bounced back to win the next. They carried forward the winning momentum to win the third T20I to go 2-1 up in the six-match T20I series.

After electing to bowl first, the Namibia Women bowled brilliantly and restricted the UAE Women to 71/8 at the end of their 20 overs. Lavanya Keny top-scored with 20* for UAE Women but the other batters faltered. Jurriene Diergaardt registered figures of 3/12 in her four overs, which included a maiden.

In reply, Yasmeen Khan played a fantastic knock while opening the batting. She scored 43 off 24 balls to give her side a solid start. Wilka Mwatile remained unbeaten on 18 as it helped the Namibia Women chase down the total in just 8.4 overs to win the game by eight wickets.

The UAE Women are struggling a bit in the T20I series and will have to bring out their A-game on Saturday to level the series. The Namibia Women, on the other hand, will be hoping to carry forward the winning momentum and go 3-1 up in the series.

UAE Women vs Namibia Women Match Details:

Match: UAE Women vs Namibia Women, 4th T20I, Namibia Women tour of UAE 2023

Date and Time: September 30th 2023, Saturday, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

UAE Women vs Namibia Women Pitch Report

The surface at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium looks to be bowling-friendly. The pacers will get some movement with the new ball in the initial part of the game. The batters can play their strokes freely after spending some time in the middle.

UAE Women vs Namibia Women Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Saturday. The temperature is expected to hover between 28 to 37 degrees Celsius.

UAE Women vs Namibia Women Probable XIs

UAE Women

Probable XI

Esha Oza (c), Theertha Satish (wk), Kavisha Egodage, Khushi Sharma, Rinitha Rajith, Lavanya Keny, Samaira Dharnidharka, Vaishnave Mahesh, Judit Peter, Indhuja Nandakumar, Suraksha Kotte

Namibia Women

Probable XI

Yasmeen Khan, Jurriene Diergaardt, Wilka Mwatile, Merczerly Gorases (wk), Dietlind Foerster, Bianca Manuel, Irene van Zyl (c), Kayleen Green, Naomi Benjamin, Sylvia Shihepo, Victoria Hamunyela

UAE Women vs Namibia Women Match Prediction

The Namibia women have bounced back after losing the first ODI and won the next two to go 2-1 up in the series. They will be high in confidence and the UAE Women will have to fire in unison to level the series on Saturday.

Namibia Women look a settled unit and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Namibia Women to win this contest.

UAE Women vs Namibia Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

