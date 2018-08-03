Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Universe Boss Chris Gayle comes on board with Adda52 as a brand ambassador

Press Release
NEWS
News
304   //    03 Aug 2018, 15:38 IST

New Zealand v West Indies - 1st ODI
New Zealand v West Indies - 1st ODI

Chris Gayle the West Indian Cricket superstar is joining hands with Adda52 to become their brand ambassador. Gayle symbolizes both fun and success, and is known for living life on his own terms. Such attitude and traits have tremendous synergy with Poker playing audience who have grown up on a steady stream of Gayle's on the field and off-field exploits. These synergies between Gayle and Adda52 and the former’s interest in the game of Poker makes this the right combination.

Talking about this association, Mr. Mohit Agarwal, Cofounder, Adda52 said, “We are excited to have Chris as our brand ambassador as this will go a long way in improving the awareness of our brand and the game overall. Moreover, this will also help the people relate more with poker and re-emphasize the fact that Poker is a skill based game which offers fun & thrill at the same time. We are the poker pioneers in India and look forward to many more users on Adda52’s award-winning platform.”

Speaking about the move on joining Adda52 as a brand ambassador, Chris Gayle said, “I’m really glad to be a part of Adda52! I have been playing recreationally poker for a while now. I have a special relationship with the people of India. Adda52’s name is synonymous with online poker in India - it was an immediate yes from my side. It’s amazing to see the growing passion for poker in India and I would love to be a part of this journey.”

Adda52 is launching a one-of-its-kind tournament in honour of this prestigious collaboration. The tournament called ‘Gaylestorm’, synonymous with the nickname given to Chris Gayle is a colossal money storm of INR 50 Lac GTD with a nominal entry fee of INR 2500 taking place on 5th August, 2018.

With the rising popularity of online gaming, especially poker, this association will strengthen the bond between the user and the brand. “All the ingredients of explosive growth in gaming are present in the country - be it the demographics, the internet penetration or the smartphone penetration. The digital payment infrastructure in the country is superb. Once the advertising framework for real money gaming matures, the business should see significant growth,” added Mohit Agarwal, Cofounder Adda52.

Adda52 is one of the leading online poker gaming sites in India giving poker enthusiasts a platform to enjoy the game 24x7 at stakes of their choice. Some of the best pokers players started their journey from here & have earned laurels in the International Poker Community. 

Topics you might be interested in:
West Indies Cricket Chris Gayle
Press Release
NEWS
Stats: Chris Gayle equals Shahid Afridi's record for most...
RELATED STORY
How Windies could line up at 2019 World Cup with the...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 current players with the longest ODI careers
RELATED STORY
5 of Chris Gayle's best knocks against India in ODIs and...
RELATED STORY
Best T20 XI of the 21st century
RELATED STORY
Top-5 fastest double centuries in ODIs
RELATED STORY
WI Squad for T20Is to face Bangladesh announced
RELATED STORY
5 famous batsmen who bagged a golden duck on Test debut
RELATED STORY
4 greats who have never scored a Test hundred on Indian soil
RELATED STORY
West Indies vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI: Preview and Probable XI
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
1st Test | 10:00 AM
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 110/5 (36.0 ov)
Day 3 | Stumps: India need 84 runs to win
ENG VS IND live score
| Today, 06:00 PM
Kent
Hampshire
Kent Spitfires won the toss and elected to bat.
KNT VS HAM live score
| Today, 06:00 PM
Derbyshire
Warwickshire
Derbyshire Falcons won the toss and elected to bat.
DBY VS WAR live score
| Today, 06:00 PM
Middlesex
Surrey
Middlesex won the toss and elected to bat.
MSX VS SRY live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us