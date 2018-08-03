Universe Boss Chris Gayle comes on board with Adda52 as a brand ambassador

Chris Gayle the West Indian Cricket superstar is joining hands with Adda52 to become their brand ambassador. Gayle symbolizes both fun and success, and is known for living life on his own terms. Such attitude and traits have tremendous synergy with Poker playing audience who have grown up on a steady stream of Gayle's on the field and off-field exploits. These synergies between Gayle and Adda52 and the former’s interest in the game of Poker makes this the right combination.

Talking about this association, Mr. Mohit Agarwal, Cofounder, Adda52 said, “We are excited to have Chris as our brand ambassador as this will go a long way in improving the awareness of our brand and the game overall. Moreover, this will also help the people relate more with poker and re-emphasize the fact that Poker is a skill based game which offers fun & thrill at the same time. We are the poker pioneers in India and look forward to many more users on Adda52’s award-winning platform.”

Speaking about the move on joining Adda52 as a brand ambassador, Chris Gayle said, “I’m really glad to be a part of Adda52! I have been playing recreationally poker for a while now. I have a special relationship with the people of India. Adda52’s name is synonymous with online poker in India - it was an immediate yes from my side. It’s amazing to see the growing passion for poker in India and I would love to be a part of this journey.”

Adda52 is launching a one-of-its-kind tournament in honour of this prestigious collaboration. The tournament called ‘Gaylestorm’, synonymous with the nickname given to Chris Gayle is a colossal money storm of INR 50 Lac GTD with a nominal entry fee of INR 2500 taking place on 5th August, 2018.

With the rising popularity of online gaming, especially poker, this association will strengthen the bond between the user and the brand. “All the ingredients of explosive growth in gaming are present in the country - be it the demographics, the internet penetration or the smartphone penetration. The digital payment infrastructure in the country is superb. Once the advertising framework for real money gaming matures, the business should see significant growth,” added Mohit Agarwal, Cofounder Adda52.

Adda52 is one of the leading online poker gaming sites in India giving poker enthusiasts a platform to enjoy the game 24x7 at stakes of their choice. Some of the best pokers players started their journey from here & have earned laurels in the International Poker Community.