UPW vs RCB, WPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

UP Warriorz (UPW) have been officially eliminated from the ongoing WPL 2025 season. They will play their final match of the tournament against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium on Saturday, March 8.

Ad

While the Warriorz have no chance of making it to the next round, RCB are still alive. The Bengaluru-based franchise are in a do-or-die situation. If they lose against UPW, even they will be knocked out of the tournament.

Ahead of the crucial WPL 2025 match, here's a look at the probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live-streaming details for the contest between UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

UP Warriorz Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women WPL 2025 match details

Match: UP Warriorz Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women, Match 18, Women's Premier League 2025.

Ad

Trending

Date and Time: Saturday, March 8, 2025, 7:30 pm IST.

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow.

UP Warriorz Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women pitch report

The pitch in Lucknow has been excellent for the batters in WPL 2025. There have been multiple high-scoring matches at this venue. The dew factor has favored the teams batting second in Lucknow.

UP Warriorz Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women weather forecast

The weather will be clear in Lucknow for the Saturday evening clash. There are zero chances of rainfall. The predicted humidity levels are 43%, while the expected temperature is 23 degrees Celsius.

Ad

UP Warriorz Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women probable XIs

UP Warriorz

Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Vrinda Dinesh, Deepti Sharma (c), Georgia Voll, Shweta Sehrawat, Uma Chetry (wk), Chinelle Henry, Sophie Ecclestone, Gouher Sultana and Kranti Goud.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Smriti Mandhana (c), Danielle Wyatt, Ellyse Perry, Raghvi Bist, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Sneh Rana, Ekta Bisht and Renuka Thakur.

Ad

UP Warriorz Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women live-streaming details and telecast channel list

Live streaming: JioHotstar.

TV: Star Sports, Sports18.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️