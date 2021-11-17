USA One Day National Championship, East vs West Red: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

East and West Red square off in Match 11 of the USA National Championship at Prairie View Cricket Complex 2 in Houston, Texas.

The East suffered a heavy loss against South West in their last game. After electing to bowl first, the bowlers did a good job of restricting South West to 233 in 50 overs. The batters put up a disappointing showing in the chase as they were bundled out for 162 in 34 overs. Everyone needs to fire in unison in their next outing against the upbeat West Red side.

West Red, meanwhile, defeated Midwest in their previous encounter. After being asked to bat first, West Red posted 248 on the board, losing eight wickets. The bowlers backed their batters as they restricted the Midwest side to 220, winning the game by 28 runs. West Red are highly confident now and will look to replicate their efforts on Thursday.

East vs West Red West Match Details:

Match: East vs West Red, Match 11, USA Men’s National Championship

Date and Time: November 18th 2021, Thursday, 09:00 PM IST

Venue: Prairie View Cricket Complex 2, Houston, Texas, USA

East vs West Red Pitch Report

The pitch at Prairie View Cricket Complex 2 is a balanced one. The spinners will play a major role as the surface tends to get slower as the game progresses. The batters need to be cautious while hitting through the line.

East vs West Red Weather Forecast

The temperature in Houston on Thursday will range between 9 and 19 degrees Celsius. There will be a cloud cover throughout the day.

East vs West Red Probable XIs

East

Bhaskar Yadram and Dominique Rikhi picked up two wickets each as they restricted the South West side to 233. Gajanand Singh scored 62 but he lacked support from the other end as they were bundled out on 162, losing the game by 71 runs.

Probable XI

Dominque Rikhi, Randall Wilson, Xavier Marshall, Gajanand Singh, Akshay Homraj, Karima Gore, Trinson Carmichael, Bhaskar Yadram, Damion Jacobs, Juanoy Drysdale, Tahmid Ahmed

West Red

Contributions from Josh Dascombe (65) and Vatsal Vaghela (62*) helped them post 248 on the board. Saurabh Netravalkar and Harmeet Singh picked up two wickets each as they defended the total successfully.

Probable XI

Saideep Ganesh, David White, Josh Dascombe, Narsingh Deonarine, Vatsal Vaghela, Harmeet Singh, Abhishek Paradkar, Sid Mattani, Samson Bhati, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ruchir Joshi,

East vs West Red Match Prediction

The East lost to South West in their last game whereas West Red defeated Midwest comprehensively in their most recent match. Both sides will be eager to gain some momentum going forward in the competition and will look to put their best foot forward when they meet on Thursday.

West Red have a good balance to their side and it won’t be a surprise if they go past East unscathed on Thursday

Prediction: West Red to win this encounter

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

