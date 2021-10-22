Valletta Cup 2021 Match 2, Gibraltar vs Switzerland: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

The second match of the Valletta Cup will see Gibraltar take on Switzerland at the Marsa Sports Complex in Malta.

Gibraltar were off to a dull start, losing to Malta in their opening encounter by 61 runs. Batting first, Malta posted a massive total of 213/5 in their allotted 20 overs. In response, Gibraltar managed to score only 152/2.

Switzerland have some powerful batters in their line-up and will eagerly wait to make it big in their tournament opener against Gibraltar. Brothers Osama and Asad Mahmood are expected to turn the tables if the chips are down for their side. The duo are known for their power-hitting skills in the middle order.

Gibraltar vs Switzerland Match Details

Match: Gibraltar vs Switzerland, Match 2.

Date and Time: October 22nd, 2021, Friday, 1:30 PM IST.

Venue: Marsa Sports Complex, Malta.

Gibraltar vs Switzerland Weather Report

We are likely to witness perfect weather for a balanced bat-ball game in Malta. Temperatures will hover around 25-30 degrees Celsius. Batters will enjoy these conditions as there will be no heavy winds to assist bowlers.

Gibraltar vs Switzerland Pitch Report

A flat wicket has been laid for this tournament as batters are perfectly middling the ball. Bowlers will need to toil hard to pick up wickets on this belter surface. In the second innings, batters might find it relatively tough to score runs.

Gibraltar vs Switzerland Probable XIs

Gibraltar

Balaji Pai, the skipper of the side, opens the innings with the willow. He looked promising with his 17-run knock but couldn’t stay at the crease for long. However, he picked up two crucial wickets with the ball. Louis Bruce and Phil Raikes did exceptional work with the bat as well.

Probable XI: Louis Bruce, Luke Collado(wk), Chris Delany, James Fitzgerald, Charles Harrison, Patrick Hatchman, Joseph Marples, Kenroy Nestor, Balaji Pai(c), Phil Raikes, Andrew Reyes

Switzerland

Nicolas Henderson will lead the Switzerland side. Anser Mehmood will take up the keeping duties. Brothers Osama and Asad Mahmood are the powerful duo to watch out for. Asad has the second-highest ever Swiss T20 score of 176 off 45 balls. Interestingly, he broke his brother Osama's record of 146* off 60 balls.

Probable XI: Nicolas Henderson (c), Noorkhan Ahmedi, Aidan Andrews, Stefan Franklin, Aneesh Kumar, Asvin Lakkaraju, Asad Mahmood, Osama Mahmood, Anser Mehmood (wk), Idrees Ul Haque, Ashwin Vinod

Gibraltar vs Switzerland Match Prediction

Gibraltar will have a better knowledge of the conditions since they have already played a game on this surface. Their batters looked in good touch after a poor showing from their bowlers. Switzerland are expected to put up a good show, but Gibraltar can be trusted to come out on top.

Gibraltar vs Switzerland TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: CricHeroes' YouTube Channel.

