Valletta Cup 2022, Final, Malta vs Romania: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Malta will lock horns against Romania in the final of the Valletta Cup 2022. The Marsa Sports Cricket Club in Marsa will host this high-octane contest.

Malta has been one of the most consistent sides in Valletta Cup 2022. They are yet to lose a game and will be looking to keep their unbeaten streak intact, and go all the way. They faced Bulgaria in their last game and beat them to seal a berth in the final.

Batting first, the Bulgarian side set a target of 205 for the hosts. It was a daunting task but the Maltese batters stepped up and chased down the total in the penultimate over with six wickets in hand.

Romania, on the other hand, faced Gibraltar in their last league game of Valletta Cup. They defeated the Gibraltar side comprehensively to book their place in the final. It was a solid performance and the Romanian side will look to repeat it on Sunday.

After being asked to bowl, most of the Romanian bowlers did a fine job to knock over the Gibraltar side for 141. The openers then backed up their bowlers to help the side get across the line in the 12th over and win the game by eight wickets.

Malta vs Romania Match Details

Match: Malta vs Romania, Final, Valletta Cup, 2022

Date and Time: May 15th, 2022, Sunday, 08:00 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Marsa

Malta vs Romania Pitch Report

The pitch for the Valletta Cup at Marsa Sports Club looks like a belter of a track. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely on to the bat. The bowlers will have to be on their toes while bowling on this surface. Fans can expect a high-scoring game at this venue.

Malta vs Romania Weather Forecast

The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket. The temperature in Marsa is expected to range between 16 and 24 degrees Celsius.

Malta vs Romania Probable XIs

Malta

The bowlers struggled to keep a check on the scoring rate as Bulgaria posted 204 on the board. Contributions from Aaftab Khan (71*) and Heinrich Gericke (67) helped them get across the line with 10 balls to spare.

Probable XI

Bikram Arora (c), Zeeshan Khan, Basil George, Heinrich Gericke, Aaftab Khan (wk), Varun Prasath, Niraj Khanna, Amar Sharma, Waseem Abbas, Bilal Muhammad, Justin Shaju

Romania

Ramesh Satheesan picked up three wickets with the ball as it helped them knock over Gibraltar for 141. Taranjeet Singh remained unbeaten on 84 off 35 balls to help his side chase down the total in only the 12th over.

Probable XI

Ramesh Satheesan (c), Taranjeet Singh, Ijaz Hussain, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Vasu Saini, Abdul Shakoor (wk), Sukhi Sahi, Gaurav Mishra, Cosmin Zavoiu, Raj Kumar, Marian Gherasim

Malta vs Romania Match Prediction

Both sides have been consistent in Valletta Cup 2022. Malta are unbeaten so far whereas the Romanian side has looked good and are capable of challenging the hosts in the final. Expect a cracking contest when both these sides meet in the final.

Malta has a good balance to their side and can be expected to lift the Valletta Cup title on Sunday.

Prediction: Malta to win this encounter.

Malta vs Romania telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

