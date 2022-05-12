Valletta Cup 2022, Match 10, Gibraltar vs Bulgaria: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Gibraltar will lock horns with Bulgaria in the 10th match of the Valletta Cup 2022. The Marsa Sports Cricket Club in Marsa will host this encounter.

Gibraltar faced the Czech Republic in their last game, where they suffered a heavy loss. They need to be on their toes in their next game against Bulgaria to bounce back.

Batting first, the Czech Republic posted 184 on the board in their 20 overs. The Gibraltar bowlers picked up five wickets in the process. The batters tried hard but kept losing wickets at regular intervals as they fell short by 40 runs.

Bulgaria, on the other hand, also lost to the Czech Republic in their previous fixture. It was a high-scoring affair and they failed to hold their nerves.

After electing to bat first, the Czech Republic posted a mammoth 258 on the board. It was a daunting task ahead of Gibraltar and their openers scored fifties but a lack of contributions from their other batters resulted in them scoring 170, losing the game by 88 runs.

Gibraltar vs Bulgaria Match Details:

Match: Gibraltar vs Bulgaria, Match 10, Valletta Cup, 2022

Date and Time: May 13th 2022, Friday, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Marsa

Gibraltar vs Bulgaria Pitch Report

The pitch at the Marsa Sports Club looks good for batting. The batters can play their strokes freely right from the start of their innings. The bowlers will have to be on their toes while bowling on this surface.

Gibraltar vs Bulgaria Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet the two sides on Friday. The temperature in Marsa is expected to range between 16 and 23 degrees Celsius.

Gibraltar vs Bulgaria Probable XIs

Gibraltar

The bowlers struggled to keep a check on the scoring rate as the Czech Republic posted 184 in their 20 overs in their most recent fixture. Andrew Reyes top-scored with 44 but he didn't get any support from his teammates.

Probable XI

Balaji Pai (c), Marc Gouws, Louis Bruce, Kenroy Nestor, Andrew Reyes, Matthew Whelan, Nikhil Advani, Joseph Marples (wk), Samarth Bodha, Richard Cunningham, Kieron Ferrary

Bulgaria

Chris Lakov picked up two wickets but failed miserably as a bowling unit in their last game. Even their batting looked lackluster as Lakov (61) and Ishan De Silva (59) were the only ones to post respectable scores.

Probable XI

Chris Lakov, Ishan De Silva, Prakash Mishra (c), Kevin D’Souza, Saim Hussain (wk), Omar Rasool, Asad Ali Rehemtulla, Jacob Albin, Delrick Vinu, Ivaylo Katzarski, Ahsan Khan

Gibraltar vs Bulgaria Match Prediction

Both sides are coming off a loss in their respective previous games. Bowlers from both sides have failed miserably so far and need to step up in their upcoming fixture.

Gibraltar look strong on paper as compared to Bulgaria and are expected to come out on top on Friday.

Prediction: Gibraltar to win this encounter.

Gibraltar vs Bulgaria telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

