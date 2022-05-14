Valletta Cup 2022, Match 13, Hungary vs Czech Republic: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Hungary will square off against the Czech Republic in the 13th match of the Valletta Cup 2022. The Marsa Sports Cricket Club in Marsa will host this contest.

Hungary faced Romania in their last game. It was a solid performance from them as they won the game comprehensively. They will be looking to repeat their performance on Saturday against the Czech Republic.

Batting first, the Romanian side struggled a bit as they were restricted to 158 in their 20 overs. Their batters then stepped up and backed up the bowlers to chase down the total in the 18th over to win the game by six wickets.

Meanwhile, the Czech Republic suffered a loss against Romania in their previous fixture. It was a high-scoring affair and they failed to finish on the winning side. They will have to be on their toes while facing Hungary in their upcoming fixture.

After being asked to bowl first, the Czech Republic bowlers struggled as the Romanian side posted 193 on the board. The batters tried hard but kept losing wickets at regular intervals. They only managed to score 167 in their 20 overs, losing the game by 26 runs.

Hungary vs Czech Republic Match Details:

Match: Hungary vs Czech Republic, Match 13, Valletta Cup, 2022

Date and Time: May 14, 2022, Saturday, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Marsa

Hungary vs Czech Republic Pitch Report

The pitch at Marsa Sports Club is good for batting. The bowlers will have to be on their toes while bowling on this surface. They often miss their mark as the batters can hit through the line right from the start of their innings.

Hungary vs Czech Republic Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Saturday. The temperature in Marsa is expected to range between 16 and 24 degrees Celsius.

Hungary vs Czech Republic Probable XIs

Hungary

Harsh Mandhyan picked up three wickets to restrict the Romanian side to 158. Zahir Safi led the charge with the bat as he scored 78 and helped his side chase down the total in the 18th over.

Probable XI

Khaibar Deldar, Marc Ahuja (c), Zahir Safi, Stan Ahuja (wk), Harsh Mandhyan, Abhishek Kheterpal, Ali Farasat, Asanka Weligamage, Sandeep Mohandas, Gabor Torok, Bhavani Prasad Adapaka

Czech Republic

Sazib Bhuiyan and Naveed Ahmed picked up two wickets each but failed to keep a check on the scoring rate as Romania posted 193 on the board. Arun Ashokan scored 49 but a lack of contributions from the other batters resulted in them falling short by 26 runs.

Probable XI

Sabawoon Davizi, Dylan Steyn, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Arun Ashokan (c), Sazib Bhuiyan, Ritik Tomar, Divyendra Singh (wk), Naveed Ahmed, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Smit Patel

Hungary vs Czech Republic Match Prediction

Hungary beat Romania comprehensively in their last game while the Czech Republic are coming off a loss in their previous game. They will have to be on their toes to turn the tables around.

Hungary looks like a settled unit and fans can expect them to come out on top on Saturday.

Prediction: Hungary to win this encounter

Hungary vs Czech Republic telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

LIVE POLL Q. Sabawoon Davizi to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Ritwik Kumar