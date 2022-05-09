Valletta Cup 2022, Match 3, Gibraltar vs Hungary: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Weather Forecast

Gibraltar will take on Hungary in the third match of the Valletta Cup 2022. The Marsa Sports Club in Marsa will continue to host the games of this edition of the Valletta Cup.

Gibraltar will face Malta in the opening game of the Valletta Cup 2022, having finished fourth in the previous edition of the tournament.

Balaji Pai will be leading the Gibraltar side in the upcoming edition and will look to lead by example over the next few days. Kieron Ferrary has been named as his deputy and will be eager to come out on top against Hungary in their second game.

Hungary, on the other hand, will also face Malta before taking on Gibraltar in their second game of the Valletta Cup 2022. Abhijeet Ahuja will lead the Hungarian side.

Hungary last featured in the 2019 edition of the Valletta Cup, where they lost to Czech Republic in the final. They will be looking to go all the way in the upcoming edition.

Gibraltar vs Hungary Match Details:

Match: Gibraltar vs Hungary, Match 3, Valletta Cup, 2022

Date and Time: May 10th 2022, Tuesday, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Marsa

Gibraltar vs Hungary Pitch Report

The pitch at the Marsa Sports Club is a balanced track. The bowlers might get some movement off the surface with the new ball and the batters will have to be patient early in their innings. Once set, they can play their strokes freely.

Gibraltar vs Hungary Weather Forecast

There won't be ideal conditions on the opening day of the Valletta Cup. The temperature in Malta is expected to hover between 14 and 19 degrees Celsius, with rain predicted throughout the day.

Gibraltar vs Hungary Probable XIs

Gibraltar

Probable XI

Balaji Pai (c), Kieron Ferrary (wk), Nikhil Advani, Samarth Bodha, Louis Bruce, Mark Garratt, Marc Gouws, Kenroy Nestor, Robin Petrie, Andrew Reyes, Zach Simpson

Hungary

Probable XI

Abhijeet Ahuja (c), Bhavani Adapaka, Abhishek Ahuja, Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana (wk), Khaibar Deldar, Ali Farasat, Mark Fontaine, Abishek Kheterpal, Harshvardhan Mandhyan, Zahir Mohammed, Sandeep Mohandas

Gibraltar vs Hungary Match Prediction

Both Gibraltar and Hungary will face Malta in their respective opening fixtures of the competition. Both sides have some exciting players on their side who will look to step up in their fixture on Tuesday.

Gibraltar look strong on paper as compared to Hungary and are expected to come out on top.

Prediction: Gibraltar to win this encounter.

