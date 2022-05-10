Valletta Cup 2022, Match 4, Malta vs Romania: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The fourth match of the Valletta Cup 2022 sees Malta lock horns against Romania at the Marsa Sports Club in Marsa.

Malta faced Hungary in their last game. It was a solid performance from them as they completed a dominant win to register their second victory of the Valletta Cup 2022.

After being asked to bat first, the Maltese batters stepped up to post 206 on the board. The bowlers then backed up their batters to restrict the opposition to 161 to win the game by 45 runs. They will look to carry forward the winning momentum.

Romania, on the other hand, will be playing their first game of the Valletta Cup 2022. Ramesh Satheesan has been handed the responsibility of leading the Romanian side in the ongoing edition of the Valletta Cup.

The likes of Mihai Achim, Marian Gherasim, and Ijaz Hussain will play a vital role and will look to contribute to the Romanian side’s success in the competition.

Malta vs Romania Match Details:

Match: Malta vs Romania, Match 4, Valletta Cup, 2022

Date and Time: May 11, 2022, Wednesday, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Marsa

Malta vs Romania Pitch Report

The pitch at Marsa Sports Club is good for batting. The ball comes nicely onto the willow and batters can play their strokes freely right from the start of their innings.

Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Malta vs Romania Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Wednesday. The temperature in Malta is expected to hover between 13 and 21 degrees Celsius.

Malta vs Romania Probable XIs

Malta

On the back of fifties from Bikram Arora (60) and Basil George (60), the Malta side posted 206 on the board. Waseem Abbas and Amar Sharma picked up two wickets each to help them restrict Hungary to 161 to win the game comprehensively.

Probable XI

Gopal Chaturvedi, Bikram Arora (c), Basil George, Heinrich Gericke, Aaftab Khan (wk), Varun Prasath, Bilal Muhammad, Niraj Khanna, Amar Sharma, Waseem Abbas, Jaison Jerome

Romania

Romania will face Malta in their opening game of the Valletta Cup 2022. Ramesh Satheesan will be looking to lead by example over the next few days.

Probable XI

Ramesh Satheesan (c), Mihai Achim, Marian Gherasim, Ijaz Hussain, Aftab Kayani, Arun Kumar, Rajesh Kumar, Gaurav Mishra, Satvik Nadigotla (wk), Rajendra Pisal, Vasu Saini

Malta vs Romania Match Prediction

Malta have won both their games in the Valletta Cup 2022 so far. They will look to carry forward their winning momentum. Romania will be playing their opening game on Wednesday and will look to kick off with a win.

Malta look like a settled unit and expect them to come out on top on Wednesday.

Prediction: Malta to win this encounter.

Malta vs Romania telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

