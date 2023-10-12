Video of fight between fans during IND vs AFG 2023 World Cup match in Delhi goes viral

A video of a fight between cricket fans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi during the India vs Afghanistan 2023 World Cup match on Wednesday, October 11 has gone viral on social media. In the clip, some fans are seen beating up each other in a rather harsh manner.

India hammered Afghanistan by eight wickets in match number nine of the ODI World Cup in Wednesday. Bowling first, they held Afghanistan to 272/8 as Jasprit Bumrah claimed 4/39. Rohit Sharma then smashed 131 off 84 balls, breaking numerous records along the way, as the Men in Blue romped home in 35 overs.

In an unwanted incident, though, a video of the fight between fans in the stadium also grabbed eyeballs. While the reason behind the brawl is one clear, some social media users claim that the fight took place between Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq’s fans. The claims, however, cannot be verified.

Kohli and Naveen, who were involved in a heated exchange during the Indian Premier League (IPL) earlier this year, put behind the ugly incident, exchanging a warm handshake during the game. This endearing moment also went viral on social media.

“We just need to show up and do well” - Indian captain Rohit Sharma on Pakistan challenge

While India have managed to get the better of Australia and Afghanistan in their first two matches, they will be up against arch-rivals Pakistan in their next 2023 World Cup clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Speaking after the win in Delhi on Wednesday, Rohit asserted that the victory gives them much-needed momentum. He added that they needed to do well against Pakistan, without thinking about external factors. Rohit commented:

“It was a good win for us, very important to get that momentum at the start of the tournament. We just need to show up and do well [against Pakistan]. Things like what the pitch is like, what combo we can play is what we can control. What happens outside, we won't be worried about it. It is just about focusing on what we can do as players and how we can perform.

"We have got guys who can play fearless cricket with bat and guys who can absorb like the last game. It is about absorbing pressure and taking the right decision on the field,” he added.

Pakistan have also won both their matches so far, beating Netherlands by 81 runs and Sri Lanka by six wickets.