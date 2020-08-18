Vienna T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until August 17 (Updated)

The Vienna T10 League 2020 had its first day of action on August 17, with all the five teams playing a couple of matches each. Another five group stage matches are scheduled to be played on August 18.

Vienna Afghan CC and Salzburg CC won both their matches yesterday to occupy the top two spots in the points table of the Vienna T10 League 2020 with 4 points each. The former are placed higher due to their superior net run rate of +3.80.

While Vienna Afghan CC got the better of Indian CC Vienna and Austria CC Wien, Salzburg CC also defeated Indian CC Vienna apart from their win against Pakistan CC.

Pakistan CC are the only other team to have won a match on the opening day of the Vienna T10 League 2020. They emerged victorious against Austria CC Wien in their first match of the day but were on the receiving end against Salzburg CC to be placed third on the points table with 2 points in their bag.

Indian CC Vienna and Austria CC Wien are yet to register a win in the tournament, with both the teams losing their two matches on Day 1 to be without a point so far. The former occupies the fourth position on the points table due to their much superior net run rate of -0.75.

With each team facing the other twice and with only one team supposed to be eliminated before the knockout stage, there is still a long way to go before the four semi-finalists are identified.

Following are the team standings in the points table after the first day of matches in the Vienna T10 League 2020 -

Vienna T10 League Points Table

Vienna T10 League top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Vienna T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Abrar Bilal of Salzburg CC is the highest run-scorer after the first day of action in the Vienna T10 League 2020. He has smashed 107 runs in the two matches he has played with his 77-run knock being the highest individual score of the tournament so far. Bilal has scored these runs at an impressive strike rate of 214.00 and has struck 10 fours and 9 sixes.

Kunal Joshi of Indian CC Vienna occupies the second spot in the list of highest run-getters with 89 runs to his name. He has a 57-run knock as his top score. Joshi has been even more enterprising, having scored his runs with a strike rate of 254.28 courtesy 5 fours and 9 hits over the ropes.

Razmal Shigiwal of Vienna Afghan CC is placed third in the highest run-scorers list of the Vienna T10 League 2020. He has scored 87 runs in the two matches with a 61-run knock as his highest score. Shigiwal has an outstanding strike rate of 271.87 and has struck 10 fours and 6 maximums.

With plenty of matches to come, we could still see a lot of upheavals in the highest run-scorers list of the Vienna T10 League 2020.

Most Wickets

Vienna T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Zeeshan Goraya of Salzburg CC emerged as the highest wicket-taker on Day 1 of the Vienna T10 League 2020. He snared 5 wickets in the two matches he played with a spell of 3/20 as his best bowling effort. Goraya has been slightly on the expensive side though, with an economy rate of 9.00.

Kumud Jha of Indian CC Vienna and Naveed Hassan of Pakistan CC are among four bowlers to have taken 4 wickets on the opening day of the Vienna T10 League 2020. They are placed higher than the other two bowlers due to their superior strike rate of 3.00, with the former occupying the second spot courtesy his better average of 3.00.

Jha took all his four wickets in the solitary match he has played, with his spell of 4/12 being the best bowling effort of the tournament to date. He also has an excellent economy rate of 6.00.

Hassan, who has also picked his four wickets in just a couple of overs, has a best bowling effort of 3/8. But he has been extremely expensive, having conceded 12.00 runs per over.

Just like the top run-getters list, a lot of changes are expected in the highest wicket-takers chart of the Vienna T10 League 2020 with a significant number of matches yet to be played.