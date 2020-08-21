Vienna T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until August 20 (Updated)

The Vienna T10 League 2020 has reached its decisive phase with the champions to be crowned today. The two semi-finals would be played on August 21, followed by the 3rd place playoff match and the all-important final.

Pakistan CC have finished atop the points table of the Vienna T10 League 2020 after the conclusion of the group stage matches. They have 12 points to their name, courtesy of the six wins they registered in their eight league phase encounters.

Vienna Afghan CC are placed second on the points table with 10 points in their bag. They won five of their eight matches, losing both their matches against the table-toppers apart from a reversal against Salzburg CC.

Salzburg CC occupy the third stop in the points table of the Vienna T10 League 2020 with 9 points in their bag. They emerged victorious in four matches while they received a point for the abandoned match against Austria CC Wien.

Indian CC Vienna, with 6 points from their eight matches, are the other team to have made it through to the knockout stage. They registered a win each against Pakistan CC, Salzburg CC and Austria CC Wien for their three victories.

Austria CC Wien are the only team to be eliminated from the Vienna T10 League 2020. They finished with 3 points in their kitty, courtesy their solitary win against Indian CC Vienna and a point for the washout against Salzburg CC.

Pakistan CC will be crossing swords against Indian CC Vienna in the first semi-final followed by the other penultimate round match between Vienna Afghan CC and Salzburg CC. The losing semi-finalists will face off in the 3rd place playoff match, with the winners of the penultimate round matches playing the title decider.

Following are the team standings in the points table after the conclusion of the group stage matches in the Vienna T10 League 2020 -

Vienna T10 League Points Table

Advertisement

Vienna T10 League top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Vienna T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Hassan Ashfaq of Austria CC Wien is the highest run-scorer after the conclusion of the group matches in the Vienna T10 League 2020. He has scored 291 runs in the six matches he has played with an unbeaten 100-run inning as his top score. Ashfaq has an impressive strike rate of 212.40 with his runs comprising 32 fours and 18 hits over the ropes.

Razmal Shigiwal of Vienna Afghan CC occupies the second spot in the list of highest run-getters. He has amassed 220 runs with a 71-run knock as his highest score. Shigiwal has an excellent strike rate of 217.82 and has struck 17 fours and an equal number of sixes.

Bilal Zalmai of Pakistan CC is placed third on the highest run-scorers list of the Vienna T10 League 2020. He has smashed 218 runs with a 67-run knock as his best inning. Zalmai's runs have come at an outstanding strike rate of 265.85 and include 23 fours and 16 maximums.

With Austria CC Wien eliminated from the tournament, all the batsmen from the other teams would get two matches to go past Hassan Ashfaq and emerge as the highest run-scorer of the Vienna T10 League 2020.

Most Wickets

Vienna T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Kumud Jha of Indian CC Vienna is still placed at the top of the highest wicket-takers list of the Vienna T10 League 2020 before the knockout stage encounters. He has scalped 14 wickets in the seven matches that he has played. His spell of 4/11 is the best bowling effort of the tournament so far and he also has an acceptable economy rate of 7.71.

Zabi Ibrahim of Vienna Afghan CC and Zeeshan Goraya of Salzburg CC are the second-most successful bowlers of the tournament to date with 11 wickets each. The former is placed higher on the wicket-taking charts due to his superior strike rate of 7.09.

While Ibrahim has a best bowling effort of 3/13, Goraya has 3/20 as his best figures. But both of them have been quite expensive, having conceded 8.92 and 10.37 runs per over respectively.

All the bowlers from the four semi-finalists would be looking to displace Kumud Jha from the top of the highest wicket-takers list of the Vienna T10 League 2020.