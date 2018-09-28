Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Vijay Hazare 2018 Round-up: Gambhir, Raina shine with the bat; Pandya takes 6 wickets

Aadya Sharma
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
16   //    28 Sep 2018, 21:51 IST

Vijay Hazare action continued for Group A, B, C and the plate division, with 12 games played in various parts of India throughout the day. Veteran batsmen Gautam Gambhir and Suresh Raina, once regulars in the Indian ODI squad but now out of contention, shone with the bat for their respective teams.

Here's a summary from the games of the day:

Group A

Kulkarni's super spell resulted in Punjab's loss
Kulkarni's super spell resulted in Punjab's loss

Mumbai 245 (J Bista 68, M Gony 2-28) beat Punjab 202 (S Gill 40, D Kulkarni 3-18) by 43 runs

A star-studded Punjab line-up lost their way against strict Mumbai bowling, losing three wickets for six runs in a bumper Dhawal Kulkarni spell, losing by 43 runs in their game at Bengaluru.

Batting first, Mumbai got 245 on the board, primarily because of opener Jay Bista's 68. In response, Punjab were cruising along at 143-2, but Yuvraj Singh's dismissal brought the house burning down.

In another game at Baroda, Krunal Pandya ripped the heart out of the Goa side with figures of 9-0-41-6.

Maharashtra 278 (R Gaikwad 118, P Chopra 4-20) beat Himachal Pradesh 195 (N Gangta 76, S Fallah 3-18) by 83 runs

Baroda 281-5 (K Devdhar 107, K Das 2-53) beat Goa 148 (A Verma 59, K Pandya 6-41)

