Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22, Gujarat vs Jammu & Kashmir: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

Gujarat will face Jammu & Kashmir in their opening game of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 on Wednesday at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Gujarat and Jammu & Kashmir are in Elite Group A alongside Andhra, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Vidarbha.

Gujarat made it to the semifinals last season, where they lost to Uttar Pradesh by five wickets.

Jammu & Kashmir had a difficult run last season as they finished fourth in Elite Group E with two wins and three losses in five games. They will be hoping to spring a surprise or two this season, given their bowling prowess.

Gujarat vs Jammu & Kashmir Match Details

Match: Gujarat vs Jammu & Kashmir, Round 1, Elite Group A, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22

Date and Time: December 8th, 2021, Wednesday, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Gujarat vs Jammu & Kashmir Pitch Report

It is a good wicket to bat on, but it will also offer some assistance to the spinners. The team winning the toss might look to bat first.

Gujarat vs Jammu & Kashmir Weather Forecast

A sunny day with clear skies is predicted in Mumbai on Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to range between 24 and 33 degrees Celsius.

Gujarat vs Jammu & Kashmir Probable XIs

Gujarat

Dhruv Raval and Urvil Patel will lead the batting unit, while Ripal Patel and Het Patel will provide support in the middle-order. Veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla, alongside Roosh Kalaria, Hardik Patel and Chintan Gaja, is expected to handle the bowling duties.

Probable XI:

Dhruv Raval, Urvil Patel, Het Patel, Ripal Patel, Roosh Kalaria, Piyush Chawla, Hardik Patel, Chintan Gaja, Siddharth Desai, Tejas Patel, Karan Patel

Jammu & Kashmir

The likes of Qamran Iqbal, Jatin Wadhwan, Abdul Samad and Shubham Pundir form the batting might of Jammu & Kashmir, while the experienced all-rounder Parvez Rasool, along with Ram Dayal, Umran Malik and Abid Mushtaq will be key to their bowling.

Probable XI

Abdul Samad, Auqib Nabi, Jatin Wadhwan, Umran Malik, Ram Dayal, Ian Dev Singh, Parvez Rasool, Qamran Iqbal, Shubham Pundir, Abid Mushtaq, Waseem Raza

Gujarat vs Jammu & Kashmir Match Prediction

Gujarat has been one of the most consistent teams in domestic cricket in recent years, and also made it to the quarterfinals in the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20. Jammu & Kashmir had a disappointing campaign in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy despite all the talent at their disposal.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Gujarat to win.

Edited by Sanjay Rajan