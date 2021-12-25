Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22, Himachal Pradesh vs Tamil Nadu: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

It is time for a blockbuster match as Himachal Pradesh square off against Tamil Nadu in the summit clash of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 on Sunday.

Himachal Pradesh have stunned everyone by defying the odds and reaching the final. It has been a dream run for them this season and they finished at the top of the Elite Group A with three wins and two losses in five matches to enter the quarterfinals.

Himachal Pradesh defeated Uttar Pradesh by five wickets in the quarterfinals and then defeated Services by 77 runs in the semifinals.

Tamil Nadu were not at their best during the league stage, but they have picked up the pace in the knockouts. Tamil Nadu finished at the top of Elite Group B with three wins and two losses in five matches. They dismantled Karnataka by 151 runs in the quarterfinals and then toppled Saurashtra by two wickets in a closely-fought semifinal.

Himachal Pradesh vs Tamil Nadu Match Details

Match: Himachal Pradesh vs Tamil Nadu, The Final, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22

Date and Time: December 26th, 2021, Sunday, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Himachal Pradesh vs Tamil Nadu Pitch Report

The surface at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium is a good one to bat on. It might get slower as the game progresses, and the pacers will get movement with the new ball in the morning. The team winning the toss is expected to field first.

Himachal Pradesh vs Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast

There might be some cloud cover in Jaipur on Sunday, but no rain has been predicted. Temperature levels are expected to stay between 13 and 24 degrees Celsius.

Himachal Pradesh vs Tamil Nadu Probable XIs

Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh defeated Services by 77 runs in their last game. Batting first, Himachal Pradesh posted a total of 281/6 in 50 overs. While Prashant Chopra scored 78 runs, Rishi Dhawan played a brilliant knock of 84 runs off 77 deliveries.

Himachal Pradesh’s bowling came out all guns blazing and wrapped up Services for 204 in 46.1 overs. Rishi Dhawan was the star with the ball as the all-rounder bagged four wickets.

Probable XI: Shubham Arora (WK), Prashant Chopra, Nikhil Gangta, Rishi Dhawan (C), Amit Kumar, Digvijay Rangi, Mayank Dagar, Akash Vasisht, Vinay Galetiya, Pankaj Jaiswal, Sidharth Sharma

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu defeated Saurashtra by two wickets in a thriller. Batting first, Saurashtra posted a massive total of 310/8 in 50 overs. Vijay Shankar returned with four wickets in his account. Riding on Baba Aparajith’s hundred and Washington Sundar’s 70 runs, Tamil Nadu completed the chase on the last delivery of the game.

Probable XI: Baba Aparajith, N Jagadeesan, Baba Indrajith, Vijay Shankar (C), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Manimaran Siddharth, R Silambarasan, Sandeep Warrier

Himachal Pradesh vs Tamil Nadu Match Prediction

Both sides have had a similar run in the tournament so far, but Himachal Pradesh have exceeded expectations. However, there will be pressure in the final, and Tamil Nadu have experienced players better equipped to handle such situations.

Prediction: Tamil Nadu are likely to win this contest.

Himachal Pradesh vs Tamil Nadu live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

