Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22, Punjab vs Assam: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, and Pitch Report

Punjab will square off against Assam in a third-round encounter of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 at the JSCA Oval Ground in Ranchi.

Punjab sit third in the Elite Group E points table with one win and one loss in two matches so far. They lost their opening game but bounced back by winning the second one against the Railways.

Assam, on the other hand, are yet to open their account in the competition and are languishing at the bottom of the group standings after losing their first two matches. They will be searching for their first win in the tournament, while Punjab will try to win the second game on the trot.

Punjab vs Assam Match Details

Match: Punjab vs Assam, Round 3, Elite Group E, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22.

Date and Time: December 11th, 2021, Saturday, 8:30 AM IST.

Venue: JSCA Oval Ground, Ranchi.

Punjab vs Assam Pitch Report

It is a sporting wicket with some help available for the slow bowlers. The batters have to work hard to score their runs on this surface.

Punjab vs Assam Weather Forecast

A sunny day with no chance of rain is predicted in Ranchi on Saturday. Meanwhile, temperature levels are likely to hover between 12 and 24 degrees Celsius.

Punjab vs Assam Probable XIs

Punjab

Punjab won their last game against the Railways by three wickets. Batting first, Railways were bowled out for 250 in 48.3 overs. Leg spinner Mayank Markande scalped four wickets in his quota of 10 overs to restrict the opposition.

It was a tricky chase for Punjab but Gurkeerat Singh Mann and Anmolpreet Singh’s knocks of 81 and 54 runs, respectively, ensured victory.

Probable XI: Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh (C), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Ramandeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Mayank Markande, Siddarth Kaul, Arshdeep Singh, Sanvir Singh.

Assam

Assam lost their last game to Services by four wickets. Batting first, Assam were bundled out for 206 runs in 49.5 overs. Riyan Parag was their top scorer with 58 runs.

With a combined effort from their batters, Services completed the chase inside 46 overs. Swarupam Purkayastha picked up two wickets for Assam.

Probable XI: Rishav Das, Denish Das, Sibsankar Roy, Swarupam Purkayastha, Riyan Parag, Kunal Saikia (C & WK), Saahil Jain, Roshan Alam, Mukhtar Hussain, Pritam Das, Arup Das.

Punjab vs Assam Match Prediction

There is a massive gulf between the quality of the two sides. Punjab have a strong batting unit that can blow away any bowling attack on their day. They also have enough firepower in their bowling and could be too hot for Assam to handle.

Prediction: Punjab are expected to win this match.

