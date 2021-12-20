Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22, Saurashtra vs Vidarbha: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Saurashtra and Vidarbha are set to lock horns in the third quarterfinal of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 on Wednesday, December 22. The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur will host this fixture.

Saurashtra, led by Jaydev Unadkat, have had a stupendous run in the championship so far. The team topped the table in Elite Group C with victories in all five of their matches. Their net run rate of 1.461 was also the best among the six participating teams in the group.

In their previous match, they defeated Delhi by four wickets in Chandigarh. After electing to field first, Saurashtra restricted their opponents to 201 for eight. Skipper Unadkat and Chetan Sakariya picked up two wickets apiece. They then chased the target down in 38.1 overs.

Vidarbha, led by experienced campaigner Faiz Fazal, have had to fight a wee bit more than Saurashtra to reach the quarterfinals. They finished second in Elite Group A with 12 points from five matches. In the pre-quarterfinal on Sunday, December 19, they defeated Tripura by 34 runs.

Vidarbha put up a decent score of 258 for seven after being put in to bat first. Atharva Taide and Yash Rathod scored half-centuries to guide them. Thereafter, Yash Thakur picked up a four-wicket haul to make sure Tripura were bowled out for 224 in 49.3 overs.

Saurashtra vs Vidarbha Match Details:

Match: Saurashtra vs Vidarbha, Quarter Final 3, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021.

Date and Time: December 22nd 2021, Wednesday, 09:00 AM IST.

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

Saurashtra vs Vidarbha Pitch Report

The pitch in Jaipur has been sporting thus far, but has marginally favored the chasing teams. The teams batting second have won five out of six matches.

Saurashtra vs Vidarbha Weather Forecast

Conditions will be bright and sunny with no chance of rain for the time being. The temperature will be around the 17-degree Celsius mark.

Saurashtra vs Vidarbha Probable XIs

Saurashtra

Probable XI

Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Prerak Mankad, Samarth Vyas, Yuvraj Chudasama, Jaydev Unadkat (c), Harvik Desai, Chetan Sakariya, Vishvaraj Jadeja.

Vidarbha

Probable XI

Faiz Fazal (c), Atharva Taide, Ganesh Satish, Yash Rathod, Akshay Wadkar (wk), Aditya Sarwate, Lalit M Yadav, Apoorv Wankhade, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Thakur, Akshay Wakhare.

Saurashtra vs Vidarbha Match Prediction

Saurashtra have looked unstoppable in the championship as they are yet to lose a single match. They seem the clear favorites to come up trumps in the quarterfinal.

Saurashtra vs Vidarbha live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

