Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22, Services vs Assam: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, and Pitch Report

Services and Assam cross swords in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 on Thursday, December 9. The Metallurgical and Engineering Consultant Limited Sail Stadium in Ranchi will host the game.

Services pulled off a close win in their first game of the season against Railways. Batting first, they scored 254 runs for the loss of eight wickets. Skipper Rajat Paliwal and Devender Lohchab struck half-centuries while Shivam Tiwari (41), Ravi Chauhan (36) and Mohit Ahlawat (36) made notable contributions.

Railways got close but the Services bowlers held their nerves to restrict them to 249 for nine, thus winning by a slender margin of five runs. Pulkit Narang was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets to his name. Despite not winning comfortably, Services head into the game with some momentum on their side.

Assam, on the other hand, lost their first match against Goa. They could only manage to score 215 for nine batting first. Sarupam Purkayastha (45) and Riyan Parag (40) were significant scorers for them in the innings.

However, the runs did not prove to be enough as Goa got past the finish line in 48.3 overs with five wickets to spare. Roshan Alam picked up two wickets while Parag, Rahul Singh and Sarupam Purkayastha all chipped in with one wicket each.

Assam needs to showcase a better display with both bat and ball.

Services vs Assam Match Details

Match: Services vs Assam, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22.

Date and Time: December 9th, 2021, Thursday, 8:30 AM IST.

Venue: Metallurgical and Engineering Consultant Limited Sail Stadium, Ranchi.

Services vs Assam Pitch Report

The nature of the pitch is even and will assist both batters and bowlers. Batters can score runs if they apply themselves on this wicket, while bowlers will have to be tidy with their lines and lengths. Batting second on this surface is a good option as it has been good for chasing totals.

Services vs Assam Weather Forecast

The weather will remain partially cloudy throughout the day. However, there will be no interruptions during the game with no chances of rain. Temperatures will vary between 17 to 23 degrees Celsius.

Services vs Assam Probable XIs

Services

Probable XI: Shivam Tiwari, Ravi Chauhan, Trivendra Kumar, Varun Choudhary, Rahul Singh, Rajat Paliwal (c), Devender Lohchab (w), Diwesh Pathania, Pulkit Narang, Mohit Ahlawat, Gahlaut Rahul Singh.

Assam

Probable XI: Rishav Das, Denish Das, Sibsankar Roy, Mukhtar Hussain, Riyan Parag, Saahil Jain, Pritam Das, Swarupam Purkayastha, Roshan Alam, Kunal Saikia (w/c), Rahul Singh.

Services vs Assam Match Prediction

Having won their first game, Services will be keen to carry forward the momentum. They held their nerve in a close contest early on in the tournament itself, which is a big positive. Meanwhile, Assam will have to perform better in all three departments if they are to clinch their maiden win of the season.

Services are likely to win their second consecutive game and start as favorites to beat Assam.

Prediction: Services to win this contest.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra

