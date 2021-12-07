Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021, Baroda vs Bengal: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

Baroda square off against Bengal in round one of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. It’s an Elite Group B clash.

Baroda failed to qualify for the quarter-finals of the previous edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. They won four of their five group games last season but were unable to reach the knockout stages as Gujarat qualified by remaining unbeaten in the group stages.

Baroda have had a torrid time recently, winning only a single game out of five in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. They will be hoping for a better performance in the upcoming one-day league.

Bengal, meanwhile, finished in second-last position in Elite Group E last season. They managed to win only two games while losing three. They did turn the tables around this season by qualifying for the quarter-finals of the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Bengal then lost to Karnataka in a super over in their quarter-final clash. Having put up some decent performances so far, they will be hoping to continue on the same track in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021.

Baroda vs Bengal Match Details:

Match: Baroda vs Bengal, Round 1, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021

Date and Time: December 8th 2021, Wednesday, 09:00 AM IST

Venue: Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

Baroda vs Bengal Pitch Report

The pitch at Greenfield International Stadium is good for batting. The batters can hit through the line once set. The bowlers need to be on their toes while bowling on this surface.

Baroda vs Bengal Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Thiruvananthapuram are expected to hover between 24 and 32 degrees Celsius. No chance of rain has been predicted and we expect a full game to be played on Wednesday.

Baroda vs Bengal Probable XIs

Baroda

Probable XI

Kedar Devdhar (c), Vishnu Solanki (wk), Dhruv Patel, Bhanu Pania, Krunal Pandya, Parth Kohli, Atit Sheth, Shashwat Rawat, Kartik Kakade, Lukman Meriwala, Soyeb Sopariya

Bengal

Probable XI

Shreevats Goswami (wk), Abhishek Das, Writtick Chatterjee, Sudip Chatterjee (c), Kaif Ahmed, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Pradipta Pramanik, Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar, Sayan Ghosh

Baroda vs Bengal Match Prediction

Both Baroda and Bengal have a number of experienced players on their side and it will be an exciting contest on the opening day of the competition.

Bengal have a good balance to their side— expect them to get off to a winning start to the competition.

Prediction: Bengal to win this encounter.

