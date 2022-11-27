Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022, Quarterfinal 2, Maharashtra vs Uttar Pradesh: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh will lock horns on Monday (November 28) at the Narendra Modi Stadium B Ground in Ahmedabad in the second Vijay Hazare Trophy quarterfinal.

Maharashtra, captained by Ankit Bawne, finsihed atop Elite Group E with 24 points and a net run rate of +1.498, winning six games. In their last game, they beat Puducherry by 105 runs. After asked their opponent to chase down 380, they restricted Puducherry to 274-7. Mahrashtra captain Bawne scored an unbeaten 143-ball 184.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh, led by Karn Sharma, finished second in the points table in Elite Group A with 20 points from seven games. However, having beaten Mumbai by eight wickets in their last game, they will be high on confidence. UP chased down a target of 221, thanks to Aryan Juyal's 82 with ten fours.

Maharashtra vs Uttar Pradesh Match Details

Match: Maharashtra vs Uttar Pradesh Quarterfinal 2, Vijay Hazare Trophy

Date and Time: November 28, 2022, Monday; 09:00 am IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium B Ground, Ahmedabad

Maharashtra vs Uttar Pradesh Pitch Report

Nothing much is known about the conditions likely to be on offer. So, both captains would be better off if they opt to field first after winning the toss. The pitch is expected to be a sporting one.

Maharashtra vs Uttar Pradesh Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain, and the temperature could be around the 25-degree Celsius mark and thumidity in the high 40s.

Maharashtra vs Uttar Pradesh Probable XIs

Maharashtra

Pavan Shah, Rahul Tripathi, Ankit Bawne (c), Azim Kazi, Saurabh Navale (wk), Divyang Hinganekar, Satyajeet Bachhav, Shamshuzama Kazi, Nikit Dhumal, Vicky Ostwal, Manoj Ingale

Uttar Pradesh

Madhav Kaushik, Aryan Juyal (wk), Priyam Garg, Karan Sharma (c), Rinku Singh, Akshdeep Nath, Shivam Mavi, Ankit Rajpoot, Shivam Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Shiva Singh

Maharashtra vs Uttar Pradesh Match Prediction

Maharashtra have steamrolled opponents, especially with their strong batting line-up. While Uttar Pradesh have a strong team, beating Maharashtra could be beyond them.

Prediction: Maharashtra to win

Maharashtra vs Uttar Pradesh Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports

Live Streaming: Hotstar

