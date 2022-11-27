Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022, Quarterfinal 4, Tamil Nadu vs Saurashtra: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Tamil Nadu and Saurashtra will lock horns on Monday (November 28) at the GS Patel Stadium in Nadiad in the fourth quarterfinal of the Vijay Hazare trophy.

Tamil Nadu, led by Baba Indrajith, have been in stupendous form but have lost two games in Elite Group C. They finished atop the points table with a an incredible net run rate of 3.157.

Narayan Jagadeesan is in the form of his life, scoring five straight half-centuries. Tamil Nadu's previous match against Kerala, though, didn't produce a result due to rain. Meanwhile, Saurashtra, led by Jaydev Unadkat, finished atop Elite Group A with 20 points from seven games and a net run rate of 1.737.

They are coming off a two-wicket defeat to Uttar Pradesh. Parth Bhut picked up two wickets, but his efforts went in vain.

Tamil Nadu vs Saurashtra Match Details

Match: Tamil Nadu vs Saurashtra Quarterfinal 4, Vijay Hazare Trophy

Date and Time: November 28, 2022, Monday; 09:00 am IST

Venue: GS Patel Stadium in Nadiad

Tamil Nadu vs Saurashtra Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Nadiad should be a decent one for batting. A high scoring game seems to be on the cards. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the way forward for both teams.

Tamil Nadu vs Saurashtra Weather Forecast

The playing conditions are expected to be pleasant with no chance of rain. The temperature could be around the 25-degree Celsius mark with the humidity not expected to be on the higher side.

Tamil Nadu vs Saurashtra Probable XIs

Tamil Nadu

Baba Indrajith (c), Sai Sudharsan, N Jagadeesan (wk), Baba Aparajith, Jagatheesan Kousik, Shahrukh Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, M Mohammed, Sonu Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Sandeep Warrier

Saurashtra

Harvik Desai (wk), Samarth Vyas, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Sheldon Jackson, Prerak Mankad, Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Parth Bhut , Jaydev Unadkat (c), Chetan Sakariya, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja

Tamil Nadu vs Saurashtra Prediction

Tamil Nadu's batters have been in exquisite form, especially Jagadeesan. If the right-hander fires, Saurashtra could find themselves in trouble..

Prediction: The team batting second to win

Tamil Nadu vs Saurashtra Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports

Live Streaming: Hotstar

