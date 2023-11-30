Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Andhra vs Gujarat: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Andhra will take on Gujarat in the 75th match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 on Friday, December 1, at the Government Model Senior Secondary School in Chandigarh. Andhra have won one out of four matches so far and are in the second-last position in Group D.

Gujarat have been on a dominant run and have won three out of four games. They are in second place in the points tally.

Andhra lost their previous game against Rajasthan by 38 runs after failing to chase down the target of 291 runs. Abhijeet Tomar’s century helped Rajasthan post a total of 290 runs. Pinninti Tapaswi took four wickets for 47 runs in 10 overs.

Andhra were bundled out for 252 runs in 47.4 overs. Hanuma Vihari and Ashwin Hebbar scored 60-plus runs each for Andhra. Aniket Choudhary took four wickets for 49 runs in nine overs.

Gujarat defeated Uttar Pradesh by five wickets in their last outing after chasing down the target of 233 runs. Uttar Pradesh scored 232 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 50 overs. Dhruv Jurel scored 77 runs off 100 deliveries and was the highest scorer.

Chintan Gaja took four wickets for 27 runs in 10 overs and was the most successful bowler for Gujarat. Jayveer Parmar took three wickets, while Arzan Nagwaswalla picked one wicket.

Wicketkeeper-batter Urvil Patel scored 86 runs off 83 deliveries, and Kshitij Patel made 83 runs off 99 deliveries. They helped Gujarat cross the line in 37.4 overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar took three wickets for 47 runs in 10 overs for Uttar Pradesh.

Andhra vs Gujarat Match Details

Match: Andhra vs Gujarat, Match 75, Group D

Date and Time: December 1, 9:00 AM PM IST

Venue: Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 26, Chandigarh

Andhra vs Gujarat Pitch Report

The Government Model Senior Secondary School in Chandigarh has hosted four matches so far. This has been a low-scoring venue, and the teams batting first have failed to score more than 200 runs in two games. The team chasing the total have won three games, and hence, the team winning the toss might look to bowl.

Andhra vs Gujarat Weather Report

The weather for the match is expected to be hazy, with abundant sunlight. The temperature is anticipated to rise gradually as the game progresses. The temperature will likely cross the 20-degree mark during the last phase of the match.

Andhra vs Gujarat Probable XIs

Andhra

Hanuma Vihari, Ashwin Hebbar, Shaik Rasheed, Srikar Bharat (c & wk), Ricky Bhui, Nitish Reddy, Bodhala Kumar, Pinninti Tapaswi, KV Sasikanth, Manish Golamaru, Madhav Rayudu

Gujarat

Priyank Panchal, Urvil Patel (wk), Aarya Desai, Saurav Chauhan, Kshitij Patel, Piyush Chawla, Chirag Gandhi, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Chintan Gaja (c), Jayveer Parmar, Kathan Patel

Andhra vs Gujarat Match Prediction

Gujarat are on a two-match winning streak, while Andhra have lost their last two games. Gujarat might dominate Andhra in this game.

Prediction: Gujarat to win the match.

Andhra vs Gujarat Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A