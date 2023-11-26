Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Baroda vs Nagaland: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Baroda and Nagaland are set to go head to head in the Round 3 clash of Group E in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023. Dadoji Konddev Stadium in Thane will host the match on November 27, Monday.

Baroda, led by Vishnu Solanki, have started the campaign on a winning note over Punjab by three runs. However, they couldn't sustain their momentum as they lost their second game against dominant Bengal by 95 runs. Solanki’s side would be seeking to get back to winning ways on Monday and stand a chance of making it to knockouts.

In their recent game, Bengal batted first and posted a total of 314/8 in 50 overs. Atit Sheth continued his good form, scalping a three-fer for Baroda. In response, no batter stood tall as they collapsed to 219 runs in 44.2 overs.

Nagaland, under the captaincy of Jonathan R, are having a disastrous season. They suffered two consecutive losses over Bengal and Madhya Pradesh by nine wickets each. They need to bounce back stronger as the knockout scenarios change rapidly with every game.

In their most recent encounter, Nagaland batted first and were bundled out for just 132 runs in 41 overs. In response, MP chased down the total in just 9.5 overs, winning the game by nine wickets.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: Baroda vs Nagaland Match Details

Match: Baroda vs Nagaland, Round 3, Group E

Date and Time: November 27, 2023, Monday, 9:00 am IST

Venue: Dadoji Konddev Stadium, Thane

Baroda vs Nagaland Pitch Report

The pitch at this venue looked a balanced one, with both batters and bowlers getting good assistance right from the first ball of the game. The captain winning the toss would love to bat first and put up a dominating total to disturb the opposition’s plans.

Baroda vs Nagaland Weather Forecast

Scattered showers are predicted as per the forecast before the start of the play. Temperatures will hover as high as 31 degrees Celsius with minor rain interruptions during the game.

Baroda vs Nagaland Probable Xl

Baroda

Jyotsnil Singh, Ninad Rathva, Mitesh Patel (wk), Abhimanyu Singh Rajput, Vishnu Solanki (c), Shashwat Rawat, Shivalik Sharma, Atit Sheth, Soyeb Sopariya, Mahesh Pithiya, Lukman Meriwala

Nagaland

Joshua Ozukum, Sedezhalie Rupero, Rongsen Jonathan (c), Sumit Kumar (wk), Hokaito Zhimomi, Jaganath Sinivas, Tahmeed Rahman, Khrievitso Kense, Chopise Hopongkyu, Imliwati Lemtur, Karan Tewatiya

Baroda vs Nagaland Prediction

With an experienced outfit, Baroda are strong favorite to win this encounter. They boast a good mix of domestic and local talents in their line-up. They would be aiming to get back to winning ways over Nagaland and improve their NRR.

Prediction: Baroda to win this game.

Baroda vs Nagaland Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A