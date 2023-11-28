Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Chhattisgarh vs Manipur: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Chhattisgarh will square off with Manipur in the Group B clash of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 at KL Saini Ground in Jaipur on November 29, Wednesday.

Led by Amandeep Khare, Chhattisgarh started their campaign with a 40-run loss against Services. However, they were quick to get back to winning ways, defeating Meghalaya by 77 runs followed by a six-wicket win against Hyderabad. The side will be aiming to continue their winning momentum in the upcoming game.

In their most recent game against Hyderabad, the opposition batted first and posted a total of 271/9. Shashank Singh and Jivesh Butte scalped three wickets each for Chhattisgarh.

In response, Chhattisgarh took 48.1 overs to chase down the target. Openers Rishabh Tiwari (65) and Sanjeet Desai (47) were the standout batters.

On the other hand, Manipur has faced a string of three consecutive losses. Their first match against Hyderabad resulted in a five-wicket defeat. This was followed by back-to-back losses to Vidarbha and Services, where they were defeated by eight and nine wickets, respectively.

In their most recent game against Services, Manipur batted first and racked up a total of 159/9 in 50 overs. In response, Services chased down the total in 23.2 overs, with nine wickets remaining.

Chhattisgarh vs Manipur Match Details

Match: Chhattisgarh vs Manipur, Round 4, Group B

Date and Time: November 29, 2023, Wednesday, 9:00 am IST

Venue: KL Saini Ground, Jaipur

Chhattisgarh vs Manipur Pitch Report

Batters would love to score some quick runs right in the powerplay. The bowlers need to toil hard on this surface to contain the run-scoring rate. The captain winning the toss would love to bat first and put the opposition under pressure.

Chhattisgarh vs Manipur Weather Forecast

The Jaipur weather is expected to be hot and humid on the game day, with temperatures hovering around 24 degrees Celsius and 74 percent humidity.

Chhattisgarh vs Manipur Probable Xl

Chhattisgarh

Amandeep Khare (c), Ajay Jadav Mandal, Eknath Kerkar (wk), Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Sanjeet Desai, Shashank Singh, Jivesh Butte, Rishabh Tiwari, Ashutosh Singh, Satyam Dubey, Sourabh Majumdar.

Manipur

Prafullomani Singh (c), Basir Rahman, Kangabam Priyojit Singh, Bikash Singh, Langlonyamba Keishangbam (wk), Ajay Lamabam Singh, L Kishan Singha, Bishworjit Konthoujam, Sultan Karim, Johnson Singh, Rex Rajkumar.

Chhattisgarh vs Manipur Prediction

The Amandeep Khare-led Chhattisgarh have won two out of three matches so far. In contrast, Manipur are yet to win a game. With better all-round performances, Chhattisgarh are expected to come out on top in this encounter.

Prediction: Chhattisgarh to win this game

Chhattisgarh vs Manipur Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A